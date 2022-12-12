Yan Bingtao has been suspended from competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that the suspension was in relation to “an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.”

“WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Yan Bingtao from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect,” read a statement on the World Snooker Tour website

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

“The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. Yan Bingtao has the right to appeal this decision.

“No further comment will be made except in the event of any significant further developments.”

The world No. 16 was due to play Ashley Hugill in the first round of the English Open on Monday . Hugill has been given a walkover.

Yan is the seventh player suspended by snooker chiefs as the sport's authorities probe match-fixing.

