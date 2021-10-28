Stephen Maguire will take no further part in this year's European Masters after suffering a shock 5-1 defeat on Thursday to world number 70 Ashley Carty in the qualifying round in Cannock.

Former UK champion Maguire fell 3-0 behind with Carty contributing 76 in the second frame. The Scotsman gave himself hope by edging the fourth frame, but further runs of 54 and 89 sealed Carty's spot in the last 64 and a meeting with Soheil Vahedi at the final venue in Germany.

2005 world champion Shaun Murphy had no such problems as he rolled in runs of 127, 65 and 134 to overcome amateur Simon Blackwell 5-2 while Barry Hawkins contributed knocks of 104 and 108 in a 5-0 drubbing of Ukraine teenager Iulian Boiko.

World number five Kyren Wilson split the first four frames with Lyu Haotian before the former world finalist claimed the final three frames boosted by knocks of 53 and 83 in the fifth and seventh frames.

Martin Gould in last year's final. The final stages will be held between 22-27 February 2022 at the Stadthalle Fürth in Germany LIVE on Eurosport with world champion Mark Selby defending his title following a 9-8 win overin last year's final.

European Masters qualifying round

Jackson Page 5-3 David Grace

5-3 David Grace Ashley Carty 5-1 Stephen Maguire

5-1 Stephen Maguire Shaun Murphy 5-2 Simon Blackwell

5-2 Simon Blackwell Barry Hawkins 5-0 Iulian Boiko

5-0 Iulian Boiko Yuan Sijun 5-4 Mark Lloyd

5-4 Mark Lloyd Graeme Dott 5-3 Scott Donaldson

5-3 Scott Donaldson Luca Brecel 5-1 Barry Pinches

5-1 Barry Pinches Kyren Wilson 5-2 Lyu Haotian

5-2 Lyu Haotian Fan Zhengyi 5-3 Rory McLeod

5-3 Rory McLeod Jamie Jones 5-4 Tian Pengfei

5-4 Tian Pengfei Aaron Hill 5-4 Zhao Xintong

5-4 Zhao Xintong Fergal O'Brien 5-3 Robbie Williams

