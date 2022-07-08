World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will begin his European Masters title bid against namesake Sean O'Sullivan on Tuesday 16 August in Germany.

Matches involving world no. 2 Judd Trump – who lost 18-13 to O'Sullivan in the world final – and No. 3 Mark Selby will also be staged in Fuerth.

Trump will meet Crucible qualifier Noppon Saengkham while Selby takes on Chinese talent Yuan Sijun.

Qualifying for season's second ranking event will be staged by Leicester's Morningside Arena between 15-24 July.

Four-time world champion John Higgins faces fellow Scotsman Scott Donaldson on Sunday 24 July while Hendry begins his 2022/23 campaign against Mark Joyce a day earlier.

Hendry could face old foe O'Sullivan in the second round if both seven-time world champions win their respective opening matches.

The tournament runs between Tuesday 16 August with the final on Sunday 21 August.

All matches are the best of nine frames with the semi-finals contested over the best of 11 frames before a best-of-17 of frame final.

