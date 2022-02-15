The 2022 European Masters snooker will again be played in Milton Keynes due to the coronavirus.
The event was originally due to be held in Furth, Germany, but was announced to be relocating to the Marshall Arena due to increasing rates of Covid-19 in Bavaria.
Mark Selby is the defending champion, outlasting Martin Gould in a captivating final that came down to a deciding frame to triumph in the second of two editions held in 2020.
Qualifying for the event was held in October of last year in Staffordshire, though matches involving the top four seeds were held over.
Last-64 action begins on Monday 21 February - the winner is in line for a first prize of £80,000.
What is the format?
The European Masters will be contested in a straight draw, with matches played as a best of nine frames in each round up to and including the quarter-finals.
Best shots from Selby in European Masters final
The semi-finals will be best-of-11 affairs, while the finalists will need to win nine frames to take a best-of-17 decider.
The 2022 European Masters will be shown live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
- February 21 - Held over qualifiers featuring top four seeds and Last 64
- February 22 - Last 64
- February 23 - Last 32
- February 24 - Last 16
- February 25 - Quarter-finals
- February 26 - Semi-finals
- February 27 - Final
Prize Money
- Winner: £80,000
- Runner-up: £35,000
- Semi-final: £17,500
- Quarter-final: £11,000
- Last 16: £6,000
- Last 32: £4,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- Highest break: £5,000
- Total: £407,000
Previous winners
The European Masters has existed in its current form as a ranking tournament since 2016, but its lineage dates back to inaugural European Open, won by John Parrott in 1989. It has also previously been known as the Irish Open and Malta Cup.
- 1989: John Parrott
- 1990: John Parott
- 1991: Tony Jones
- 1992: Jimmy White
- 1993 (1): Steve Davis
- 1993 (2): Stephen Hendry
- 1994: Stephen Hendry
- 1996: John Parrott
- 1997: John Higgins
- 1998: Mark Williams
- 2001: Stephen Hendry
- 2003: Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 2004: Stephen Maguire
- 2005: Stephen Hendry
- 2006: Ken Doherty
- 2007: Shaun Murphy
- 2008: Shaun Murphy
- 2016: Judd Trump
- 2017: Judd Trump
- 2018: Jimmy Robertson
- 2020 (1): Neil Robertson
- 2020 (2): Mark Selby
What is the draw?
- Jordan Brown [ENG] vs Mark Selby (1) or Matthew Selt [ENG]
- Xiao Guodong [CHN] (17) vs Andy Hicks [ENG]
- Zhou Yuelong [CHN] (16) vs Gao Yang [CHN]
- Graeme Dott [SCO] (16) vs Mark Davis [ENG]
- Luca Brecel [BEL] vs Gary Wilson [ENG] (24)
- Jackson Page [WAL] vs Sunny Akani [THA]
- Jamie O'Neill [ENG] vs Ryan Day [WAL] (25)
- Soheil Vahedi [IRN] vs Ashley Carty [ENG]
- Kyren Wilson [ENG] (5) vs Jamie Jones (WAL)
- Aaron Hill [IRL] vs Fan Zhengyi [CHN]
- Yan Bingtao [CHN] (12) vs Li Hang [CHN]
- Joe Perry [ENG] (21) vs Cao Yupeng [CHN]
- Liam Highfield [ENG] vs David Gilbert [ENG] (20)
- Anthony Hamilton [ENG] vs Barry Hawkins [ENG] (13)
- Xu Si [CHN] vs Pang Junxu [CHN]
- Alfie Burden [ENG] vs Neil Robertson [AUS] (4) or Lei Peifan [CHN]
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [ENG] (3) or Nigel Bong [ENG] vs Zhang Anda [CHN]
- Wu Yize [CHN] vs Fergal O'Brien [IRL]
- Jack Lisowski [ENG] (14) vs Ashley Hugill [ENG]
- Ali Carter [ENG] (19) vs Sean Maddocks [ENG]
- Louis Heathcote [ENG] vs Martin Gould [ENG] (22)
- Zhang Jiankang [CHN] vs Fraser Patrick [SCO]
- Ian Burns [ENG] vs Tom Ford [ENG] (27)
- Jamie Clarke [WAL] vs John Higgins [SCO] (6)
- Shaun Murphy [ENG] (7) vs Noppon Saengkham [THA]
- Liang Wenbo [CHN] (26) vs Duane Jones [WAL]
- Yuan Sijun [CHN] vs Stuart Carrington [ENG]
- Ricky Walden [ENG] (23) vs Matthew Stevens [WAL]
- Mitchell Man [ENG] vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [THA] (18)
- Hossein Vafaei [IRN] vs Anthony McGill [SCO] (15)
- Andrew Higginson [ENG] vs Kurt Maflin [NOR] (31)
- Jak Jones [WAL] vs Judd Trump [ENG] (2) or Michael Judge [IRE]
