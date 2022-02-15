The 2022 European Masters snooker will again be played in Milton Keynes due to the coronavirus.

The event was originally due to be held in Furth, Germany, but was announced to be relocating to the Marshall Arena due to increasing rates of Covid-19 in Bavaria.

Qualifying for the event was held in October of last year in Staffordshire, though matches involving the top four seeds were held over.

Last-64 action begins on Monday 21 February - the winner is in line for a first prize of £80,000.

What is the format?

The European Masters will be contested in a straight draw, with matches played as a best of nine frames in each round up to and including the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals will be best-of-11 affairs, while the finalists will need to win nine frames to take a best-of-17 decider.

The 2022 European Masters will be shown live on Eurosport. You can watch every moment live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

February 21 - Held over qualifiers featuring top four seeds and Last 64

February 22 - Last 64

February 23 - Last 32

February 24 - Last 16

February 25 - Quarter-finals

February 26 - Semi-finals

February 27 - Final

Prize Money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £6,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £407,000

Previous winners

The European Masters has existed in its current form as a ranking tournament since 2016, but its lineage dates back to inaugural European Open, won by John Parrott in 1989. It has also previously been known as the Irish Open and Malta Cup.

1989: John Parrott

1990: John Parott

1991: Tony Jones

1992: Jimmy White

1993 (1): Steve Davis

1993 (2): Stephen Hendry

1994: Stephen Hendry

1996: John Parrott

1997: John Higgins

1998: Mark Williams

2001: Stephen Hendry

2003: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2004: Stephen Maguire

2005: Stephen Hendry

2006: Ken Doherty

2007: Shaun Murphy

2008: Shaun Murphy

2016: Judd Trump

2017: Judd Trump

2018: Jimmy Robertson

2020 (1): Neil Robertson

2020 (2): Mark Selby

What is the German Masters draw?

Jordan Brown [ENG] vs Mark Selby (1) or Matthew Selt [ENG]

Xiao Guodong [CHN] (17) vs Andy Hicks [ENG]

Zhou Yuelong [CHN] (16) vs Gao Yang [CHN]

Graeme Dott [SCO] (16) vs Mark Davis [ENG]

Luca Brecel [BEL] vs Gary Wilson [ENG] (24)

Jackson Page [WAL] vs Sunny Akani [THA]

Jamie O'Neill [ENG] vs Ryan Day [WAL] (25)

Soheil Vahedi [IRN] vs Ashley Carty [ENG]

Kyren Wilson [ENG] (5) vs Jamie Jones (WAL)

Aaron Hill [IRL] vs Fan Zhengyi [CHN]

Yan Bingtao [CHN] (12) vs Li Hang [CHN]

Joe Perry [ENG] (21) vs Cao Yupeng [CHN]

Liam Highfield [ENG] vs David Gilbert [ENG] (20)

Anthony Hamilton [ENG] vs Barry Hawkins [ENG] (13)

Xu Si [CHN] vs Pang Junxu [CHN]

Alfie Burden [ENG] vs Neil Robertson [AUS] (4) or Lei Peifan [CHN]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [ENG] (3) or Nigel Bong [ENG] vs Zhang Anda [CHN]

Wu Yize [CHN] vs Fergal O'Brien [IRL]

Jack Lisowski [ENG] (14) vs Ashley Hugill [ENG]

Ali Carter [ENG] (19) vs Sean Maddocks [ENG]

Louis Heathcote [ENG] vs Martin Gould [ENG] (22)

Zhang Jiankang [CHN] vs Fraser Patrick [SCO]

Ian Burns [ENG] vs Tom Ford [ENG] (27)

Jamie Clarke [WAL] vs John Higgins [SCO] (6)

Shaun Murphy [ENG] (7) vs Noppon Saengkham [THA]

Liang Wenbo [CHN] (26) vs Duane Jones [WAL]

Yuan Sijun [CHN] vs Stuart Carrington [ENG]

Ricky Walden [ENG] (23) vs Matthew Stevens [WAL]

Mitchell Man [ENG] vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [THA] (18)

Hossein Vafaei [IRN] vs Anthony McGill [SCO] (15)

Andrew Higginson [ENG] vs Kurt Maflin [NOR] (31)

Jak Jones [WAL] vs Judd Trump [ENG] (2) or Michael Judge [IRE]

