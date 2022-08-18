Premium Snooker Andrew Higginson - Judd Trump 15:30-18:30

Welcome

Ad

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the European Masters. We'll be kicking off our text commentary with the afternoon session with Judd Trump in action whilst providing a brief summary of what happened in the earlier sessions.

European Masters Trump advances to third round after seeing off Hugill challenge, Williams also through 13 HOURS AGO

Count me in! Murphy up for Strictly

Shaun Murphy dazzled the European Masters crowd on Wednesday, and not just because he enjoyed a 5-3 win over Zhang Anda.

The 2005 world champion opted for a bit of sparkle in his suit trousers, and admitted it was fun to show a bit of personality given the restrictions around snooker outfits.

He also offered a tongue-in-cheek (or perhaps not?) plea to the producers of Strictly Come Dancing in the process…

Read the full interview here

Thursday's schedule

10.00 BST

Si Jiahui v Xiao Guodong

Wu Yize v Rory McLeod

Ali Carter v Stuart Bingham

David Grace v Jackson Page

Farakh Ajaib v Marco Fu

Ricky Walden v Yan Bingtao

14.30 BST

Scott Donaldson v Ryan Day

Judd Trump v Andrew Higginson

Stuart Carrington v Barry Hawkins

Robert Milkins v Zhao Xintong

Jamie Jones v Mark Joyce

19.00 BST

Daniel Wells v Gary Wilson

Chris Wakelin v Shaun Murphy

Jimmy Robertson v Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams v Dominic Dale

Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong

- -

Stream the European Masters and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'If any Strictly Come Dancing producer is watching, I'm in!' - Murphy on sparkly trousers 14 HOURS AGO