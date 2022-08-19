Judd Trump fended off a stunning comeback from Farakh Ajaib to win 5-4 in an extraordinary match to book a place in the quarter-finals of the European Masters.

Ajaib was on the cusp of a huge shock, with Trump needing snookers in the final fame, only for an in-off to give him an opportunity to steal the match and progress to the last eight which takes place later on Friday.

Ad

Trump took advantage of a missed black from Ajaib in the first frame to make a break of 102, before winning a scrappy second fame which saw both players miss their chances.

European Masters Trump sets up last-16 clash with Ajaib after win over Higginson 20 HOURS AGO

Ajaib, who is an amateur and lost his tour card at the end of last season, responded with two visits to the table which was enough to seal the frame.

In the fourth, Ajaib missed the blue which would have set him up to take the frame with easy.

Trump had an opportunity to force a re-spotted black but missed a cocked hat double off three cushions after a safety exchange, leaving Ajaib to slot the black into the green pocket to level the match at 2-2.

The 2019 world champion appeared to be back on track with a break of 88 and edging a tight sixth frame to need just one more to win the match.

He had a chance to win the match but missed a difficult brown along the baulk cushion, as Ajaib hung in, with the game taking another twist.

A brilliant long red which set up a great break of 69, with Trump unable to find the snooker he needed to give himself a chance of getting back into the frame, so the match went into a decider.

Ajaib had the first opportunity, but squandered it after potting his first red, only for Trump to run out of position on his own break of 19.

The Pakistan international made a superb break of 49, before playing safe as he then ran out of position.

He had a long red to potentially go on and win the match, but missed it which allowed Trump to get within 23, with 35 left on the table.

Trump snookered his opponent who took three attempts to get out of the snooker, before the Englishman potted a red and black to move seven points behind Ajaib with just the colours remaining.

A foul from Trump was further punished with a great long yellow and green by Ajaib, leaving a brown, which was near the cushion, in what was thought to be the match-winning pot.

He went for a brave cross-double that went in, leaving Trump needing snookers.

In a desperately unfortunate moment, Ajaib fouled when the cue ball rolled into the pocket when he was attempting to play a safety, so Trump took full advantage by potting the blue, pink and a tricky black to win a classic match.

Trump will face Barry Hawkins, who white-washed Robert Milkins, later on Friday whilst Wu Yize made his first ever quarter-final at a ranking tournament with an 5-2 impressive victory over Ryan Day.

Elsewhere, Wu Yize made his first ever quarter-final at a ranking tournament with an impressive victory over Ryan Day and Ali Carter edged a 5-4 decider against David Grace.

European Masters Friday Schedule

Fourth round

10.00 BST

Ryan Day 2-5 Wu Yize

Ali Carter 5-4 David Grace

Judd Trump 5-4 Farakh Ajaib

Barry Hawkins 5-0 Robert Milkins

14.30 BST

Daniel Wells v Si Jiahui

Shaun Murphy v Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong

Yan Bingtao v Jamie Jones

Quarter-finals

19.00 BST

Wu Yize v Ali Carter

Judd Trump v Barry Hawkins

Daniel Wells / Si Jiahui v Shaun Murphy / Kyren Wilson

Mark Williams / Zhou Yuelong v Yan Bingtao / Jamie Jones

European Masters 'It is quite difficult' - Trump borrows Xiao's waistcoat for European Masters match 17/08/2022 AT 13:26