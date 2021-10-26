Hossein Vafaei was sent crashing back to earth a day after his 5-0 whitewash of six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan as he suffered a 5-3 defeat to Andrew Higginson in the last 64 of the German Masters in Cannock.

Vahedi made a quickfire start with a break of 57 seeing him move 1-0 ahead of Higginson, but the 2007 Welsh Open finalist rolled in knocks of 52 and 81 to move 2-1 ahead of O'Sullivan's conqueror.

The world number 60 restored parity at 2-2 before Higginson – ranked a place lower at 61 – restored his advantage with a 76 contribution to move 3-2 ahead.

Vahedi dominated the sixth frame to level at 3-3, but his opponent claimed the final two frames with the tension palpable to book a trip to Berlin in January.

Masters champion Yan Bingtao watched compatriot Lei Peifan compile breaks of 63 and 94 to move 2-0 clear in his second-round match before reeling off the next five frames with knocks of 75, 66, 59, 81 and 61 enough to ensure his progress to the German capital.

Former world semi-finalist David Gilbert claimed the final four frames against Zhao Jianbo from 2-1 behind with runs of 74, 63 and 97 seeing him through to the final stages.

In Tuesday's remaining qualifier, former UK finalist Liang Wenbo ran out a 5-2 winner against Ben Hancorn.

LATEST GERMAN MASTERS QUALIFYING RESULTS

Second round (round of 64)

Liang Wenbo 5-2 Ben Hancorn

5-2 Ben Hancorn Yan Bingtao 5-2 Lei Peifan

5-2 Lei Peifan David Gilbert 5-2 Zhao Jianbo

5-2 Zhao Jianbo Andrew Higginson 5-3 Hossein Vafaei

