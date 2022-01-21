When is the German Masters 2022?

The German Masters gets underway on January 26, with the final at the Tempodrom set for January 30.

How can I watch the German Masters?

You can watch all the action live on Eurosport. Check here for TV listings , or how to stream the event live on discovery+

Daily reports and highlights will be published online on the Eurosport website

Where is the German Masters being held?

The event will be played at the Tempodrom in Berlin.

Who is Playing?

A field of 32 has made it through to the final stages in Berlin, headed by Judd Trump who is seeking a third successive win. Trump will face off against the likes of Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson, Shaun Murphy, Luca Brecel and Yan Bingtao.

There will be no Ronnie O'Sullivan in the field, as he suffered a shock defeat to Hossein Vafaei in qualifying.

Last-32 draw

Judd Trump (ENG) (1) v Gao Yang (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) (16) v Zhou Yuelong (CHN) (17)

Tom Ford (ENG) (24) v Stephen Maguire (SCO) (9)

Zhao Xintong (CHN) (25) v Mark Williams (WAL) (8)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) (5) v Jimmy Robertson (ENG)

Michael Georgiou (CYP) v Craig Steadman (ENG)

Zhang Anda (CHN) v Luca Brecel (BEL)

Ricky Walden (ENG) (29) v Neil Robertson (AUS) (4)

Andrew Higginson (ENG) v Liang Wenbo (CHN) (30)

Liam Highfield (ENG) v Fan Zhengyi (CHN)

Lyu Haotian (CHN) v Mark Allen (NIR) (11)

Kurt Maflin (NOR) (27) v Shaun Murphy (ENG) (6)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) v Ryan Day (WAL) (26)

Sam Craigie (ENG) v Ken Doherty (IRL)

David Gilbert (ENG) (18) v Yan Bingtao (CHN) (15)

Barry Pinches (ENG) v Mark Selby (ENG) (2)

Prize Money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £5,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

