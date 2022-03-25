Stuart Bingham wrapped up victory over Gerard Greene in some style with a maximum 147 to reach the second round of the Gibraltar Open.

The Gibraltar Open is a blink-and-you-miss-it event, with matches rolling on and off as three rounds are completed in one day.

Bingham was on an outside table, but he had the gaze of many on him as he set about knocking in reds and blacks.

Leading 3-1 in the race to four, Bingham made the contest safe before putting all his attention into the maximum effort.

The break itself was poetry in motion and as 147s go, a fairly standard one with no real alarms aside from running slightly out of position in the 40s, but it could have been so different as he got in after Greene saw a red wriggle in the jaws of both bottom pockets before staying out.

Once in, Bingham kept his cool all the way through and unlike some attempts he never faltered and dropped perfectly on the final black before stroking it into the bottom left.

The event has a high-break prize of £5,000, and it is almost certain that Bingham will get a share of it.

“Been struggling lately so it’s nice to finish off the match in style,” Bingham told World Snooker. “I was reading a stat that my last one was the beginning of last year and that was four consecutive years. So five and still counting.

“When I’m in the mood I will go for them. I have been struggling of late so I was just trying to keep it steady.

“I had a chance off the first red to open the reds up, so when I went into them they split nicely and it was on.

“This season I’ve missed out on Turkey, missed out on Germany and you miss interacting with the fans, so it is nice to come back here.

“I have good memories from three years ago, winning it.

“It is nice to put on a show and win the game.”

The world No. 13 will not have a lot of time to bask in the glory of the ninth maximum break of his career as he faces Jimmy White in round two later on Friday.

Only Ronnie O'Sullivan (15), John Higgins (12) and Stephen Hendry (11) have more maximums than Bingham (9).

---

