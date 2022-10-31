Ken Doherty displayed his enduring cue class with a brilliant 147 break during an exhibition in Dublin over the weekend.

The 1997 world champion made his only competitive maximum during the 2012 Paul Hunter Classic, but is remembered for infamously missing the last black during a 10-8 defeat by Matthew Stevens in the 2000 Masters final.

Doherty collected the £19,000 top break prize for his memorable 140 22 years ago, but the memory of his near-miss remains vivid.

"I'm not going to miss this black," joked the evergreen Doherty, who turned professional in 1990 but is still competing well on the professional circuit 32 years later.

Doherty will hope his maximum magic is a sign of things to come.

He has made a vibrant start to the new campaign by qualifying for the forthcoming Scottish and English Open Homes Nations series events live on Eurosport.

The popular Dubliner defeated British Open semi-finalist Robbie Williams 4-1 to progress at the English Open after enjoying a 4-2 victory over Dominic Dale in the opening round of the Scottish Open which included three 50-plus breaks.

