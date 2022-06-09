Mark Williams has reflected on a topsy-turvy season which included British Open success, but frustration in both the Masters and the World Championship.

Williams claimed his 24th ranking title at the British Open in arguably the highlight of his campaign, only to be on the wrong end of nine deciding frames that included notable defeats to Neil Robertson, at the Masters, and Judd Trump, at the World Championship.

Ad

“If I had won a few of those matches, my season could have been a whole lot better, but those are the fine margins,” said Williams in quotes published by wst.tv

Northern Ireland Open Top 10 shots of 2021/22: No. 9 – Allen's 'toughest' yellow in iconic Belfast 147 YESTERDAY AT 09:12

“Against Judd I was 7-1 down, I struggled with the new cloth and cushions in the first session. But then I was 16-15 up. I missed a couple of half chances when the pressure was building, that’s what happens at the Crucible.

“That could end up being the best chance I’ll have of winning the title again because I was playing good stuff and I was only one frame from the final. But I wasn’t really disappointed because I was more than happy to make a fight of it from 7-1 down. The only one that hurt was the one against Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Tour Championship because it was a good match and I should have won.

“I played well in every tournament last season, apart from the British Open which was the worst I have played in 30 years as a pro,” added the world No. 8 . “I was appalling in every match, I couldn’t make a 30 break in some of them. And I won it, so work that one out! I played some of my best stuff ever for the rest of the season and won nothing. But the way I played, age 47, I can’t argue.

Mark Williams rattles in century in response to John Higgins

“To make 16 centuries at the Crucible and equal Stephen Hendry’s record, I’d be the last person you’d expect to do that. If I had got to a final I would have beaten it by a few because I was making them for fun. But that record doesn’t mean much to me, I’d rather not make any centuries and get to the final.

“I was surprised by the standard I played to through the whole season. I would never have thought I could play to that standard consistently at 47. I shouldn’t really be at the top this late in my career but I’m still there, still fighting and let’s see how long I can stay there.”

The 47-year-old has won three world titles during his career and is now turning his attention to the next generation of snooker stars.

He is a mentor to the likes of Jackson Page and Liam Davies, with the latter becoming the youngest-ever player to win a qualifying match at the World Championship, winning there at the age of 15.





“Getting my lazy self into the club is the hard bit,” Williams admits. “When it rains I’ll be there. When the sun is out I’ll be playing golf. But once I’m in the club I can enjoy a few hours with Jackson and Liam.

“I enjoy watching them because they have no fear. There are no reputations, they love taking money off me. Liam has the potential to go a long way. He was only two matches away from getting on the tour. In my opinion, players of that age with so much ability should get a wild card on to the tour. They should have it ahead of some of the players who get wild cards now. They are the future of the game.”

Snooker When is world champion O'Sullivan set to return to action? YESTERDAY AT 06:08