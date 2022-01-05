While the Masters is on the horizon and Judd Trump is in action in the Championship League, the old stagers are in the spotlight at the UK Seniors Championship.

The action kicked off on Tuesday and there was a shock in store, as defending champion Michael Judge - who won the event the last time it was held in 2019 - was sent packing 3-1 by Peter Lines.

Ad

Jimmy White is still a huge draw card, and he thrilled the crowd at the Bonus Arena in Hull with a 3-1 victory over Patrick Wallace.

Snooker Trump, O’Sullivan and Hendry commit to British Open 21/07/2021 AT 14:39

White is still scrapping away on the main tour, but at senior level breaks of 88 and 80 helped him into the last eight where he will meet Wayne Cooper following his 3-0 win over John Parrott.

Ken Doherty is hunting a second UK Seniors title and he had no trouble in beating Lee Walker 3-0.

The action continues on Wednesday with some big names on show.

Stephen Hendry is the star attraction in the evening session, with Barry Pinches in opposition.

Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson kicks things off at lunchtime against Rod Lawler

Those fortunate enough to have tickets for the afternoon could get the chance to witness the end of an era.

Cliff Thorburn, the world champion in 1980, has said this will be his final event.

The 73-year-old takes on Kuldesh Johal, who is 32 years younger than the Canadian.

Thorburn, who made the first 147 break at the Crucible in 1983, was famed for his safety play and had words of warning for the younger brigade.

“You see a lot of flash shots being played by the kids today,” he said. “That's great, but you need something to fall back on. I always felt safety play was rocket science.

“And I still think it is a prerequisite to first turn pro and then win things. Throwing a cue at everything wins you nothing.”

The Grinder is certain to make life difficult for Johal so it may not be the end of the road, yet.

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

World Championship Allen recalls the time he was snubbed by Doherty 20/04/2021 AT 21:10