Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut were crowned champions of the World Mixed Doubles after beating Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2 in Milton Keynes.

It completes quite the turnaround for Robertson and Mink, who were bottom of the table with two points after losing their opening games to Selby and Kenna and Ronnie O’Sullivan and Reanne Evans.

Robertson said: "We gave it a go and I played better than yesterday. But Mink produced a stunning 74 clearance earlier today which was actually our highest break of the tournament.

“This shows what a great player she is, especially under pressure, and she did it again in the final.

"This tournament was about showcasing the women this week and they've done that. It's been great to be a part of."

Selby had been in sizzling form throughout the day, and it didn’t take him long to get motoring. Seizing on a missed opportunity by Mink, he made an elegant break of 107 to take the frame and send an early warning.

However, Robertson and Mink’s response was immediate; after Kenna missed a green, the former made 69 to draw level at 1-1.

If the opening two frames were rapid-fire stuff, the third was anything but as an intense and lengthy safety battle ensued. Robertson took the initiative with a break of 40, Mink added a red and black and though Kenna secured one of the two snookers required, Robertson made sure with a superb long red.

Robertson and Mink were building momentum as they cruised into a 3-1 lead. Robertson made a break of 67 with 67 remaining, and although Selby made a valiant effort, the deficit was too much to overturn.

An excellent long straight red from Selby gave him a platform on which to build but he failed to convert a black. Mink failed to take advantage and given another chance to seal the frame, Selby wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity to close the deficit to 3-2.

Mink potted a superb red into the bottom left to take the initiative in the sixth frame but then missed a tough red to give Kenna the chance to respond. She picked off a red with the rest but in potting the blue thereafter the white clanged into the brown on its way through baulk.

It was getting tense as Selby made a poor safety but was let off the hook by Mink. Kenna let Robertson back in but he stalled at 58-6. A red from distance was missed by Mink but trapped Kenna behind the brown. She escaped but left a red on to the bottom left and Robertson emptied the table for 47 to take the title.

