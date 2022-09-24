Judd Trump revealed how he and playing partner Ng On Yee planned out their 3-1 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans at the World Mixed Doubles on Saturday.

The 2019 world champion admitted he spoke to the three-time women's world champion before the opening match of the tournament in Milton Keynes with order of shot vital to their success.

Trump's decision to go before O'Sullivan paid off as a break of 75 in the second frame helped his team move 2-0 up before On Yee cleared up from the final red to seal the third frame.

A 62 from Evans in the fourth frame staved off the whitewash which could prove key in the final group standings with a point earned for every frame won.

"We spoke briefly before the match about which order to go in and decided it would be me before for Ronnie to try and keep him quiet," Trump told reporters. "That was our tactic, to try and keep him safe. I felt very confident in On Yee and it worked well.

“It’s an amazing showcase for the women’s game. It could have been difficult for them to play, as if they were playing with the weight of the world on their shoulders, but actually they settled into the swing of things a lot quicker than me and Ronnie did.

“I felt very confident when the draw come out that we’d have a great chance. Ronnie and Reanne have been the favourites in so many people’s eyes, but I quietly felt we were very strong. And I believe that we have what it takes to go all the way.”

O'Sullivan produced a break of 111 in the second frame of a 3-1 win over Neil Robertson and women's world champion Mink Nutcharut in the evening session while Mark Selby compiled a sparkling knock of 134 as he and Rebecca Kenna completed a 3-1 triumph over Robertson and Mink.

Selby and Kenna top the standings on six points after finalising a 3-1 win against Trump and On Yee in the concluding match of Saturday evening boosted by a couple of half centuries.

Selby and Kenna could reach the final by claiming a frame against O'Sullivan and Evans on Sunday afternoon with Trump and On Yee chasing a convincing win against Robertson and Mink to boost their hopes.

The top two pairings from the group stage progress to the final on Sunday evening with the winners both collecting £30,000.

World Mixed Doubles Standings

Mark Selby/Rebecca Kenna P2 6

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Reanne Evans P2 4

Judd Trump/Ng On Yee P2 4

Neil Robertson/Mink Nutcharut P2 2

World Mixed Double Results

O'Sullivan/Evans 3-1 Robertson/Mink

Selby/Kenna 3-1 Robertson/Mink

Trump/Ng 3-1 O'Sullivan/Evans

Selby/Kenna 3-1 Trump/Ng

