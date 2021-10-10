World number one Mark Selby made an ideal start to the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-1 win over Mark Lloyd.

The world champion made a sharp start at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast and after Lloyd secured the second frame, Selby took complete control of the match.

Lloyd mustered only six points in the final three frames, as Selby rolled in century breaks in frames four and five to advance with ease.

Selby's victory sets up a clash with Cao Yupeng in the next round.

John Higgins was a step short of his best but had enough in reserve to claim a 4-2 win over Joe O’Connor.

A slimmed-down Higgins, who says he has lost three-and-a-half stone after taking up spin classes , was way short of his fluent best. He compiled only one half century, but his table craft enabled him to pull away after O’Connor had drawn level at 2-2.

The win sets up a meeting with Farakh Ajaib in the round of 64.

Jack Lisowski survived a scare before edging out Ashley Hugill 4-3.

It looked set to be smooth sailing for the No. 13 seed as he raced into a three-frame lead, but Hugill kept chipping away and forced a decider.

Hugill had a chance in the seventh frame, but missed a makeable pink and Lisowski stepped in to book a meeting with Fan Zhengyi.

More to follow

---

