Peter Lines is facing a World Snooker Tour investigation for allegedly challenging Xiao Guodong to a fight.

Xiao beat Lines 4-3 in qualifying for the Northern Ireland Open, and the latter reportedly aimed a foul-mouthed tirade at his Chinese opponent and challenged him to a fight.

The 32-year-old Xiao wrote about the incident on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo, and has made contact with snooker officials who are investigating

“I do not make trouble – but also I am not afraid of any provocation,” Xiao said , according to Metro. “I am Chinese. Though my English is not good, I still could make out what was said.

“I have sent all the details to the authorities and am waiting for them to announce the investigation results.”

Xiao also shared the letter that was sent by his team to the World Snooker Tour (WST).

The letter read: "Xiao brought us to the attention that Peter was using swear words and was also threatening Xiao to step outside the arena for a fight in front of the referee, which is not acceptable and quite intimidating for a player who is coming from a different country.

"In fact it was the security guy that stopped Peter from doing worse."

Lines, who is a WPBSA board member, told the Sun that he could not comment while the investigation was underway.

A statement from the governing body read: “WST has received a formal complaint from Xiao Guodong regarding the conduct of his opponent Peter Lines following their match in the Northern Ireland Open Qualifiers.

“A thorough investigation is now underway.

“Neither WST or the WPBSA will make any further comment until the issue is resolved.”

