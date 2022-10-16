The 2022 Home Nations series kicks off with the Northern Ireland Open, with snooker's top players set to battle it out for the Alex Higgins trophy.

Three-time champion Judd Trump will be hoping to reclaim the title he vacated in 2021, while Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and John Higgins also have their eyes on the top prize.

The 2021 Northern Ireland Open was a thriller, capped with Mark Allen roaring back from 8-6 behind in the final to stun John Higgins 9-8 and clinch his first title on home soil.

When and where is the 2022 Northern Ireland Open?

The Northern Ireland Open will be held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast from October 16 to October 23.

The trophy is named the Alex Higgins Trophy, in honour of the popular two-time world champion.

What is the format at the 2022 Northern Ireland Open?

As is the case for all of the Home Nations events, the matches will be best of seven frames up to and including the fourth round.

The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames, the semi-finals best of 11 frames and the final will be best of 17.

What is the Northern Ireland 2022 schedule? (UK time)

Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi-final 2 at 19:00 Sunday October 23: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00

How to watch the 2022 Northern Ireland Open?

In the UK and across Europe, the Northern Ireland Open will be shown live and exclusive on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+ . You can watch every shot ad-free on discovery+.

Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds are among the pundits who will provide analysis before, during and after the afternoon and evening sessions.

Daily reports and news will be published online at eurosport.co.uk.

Northern Ireland Open 2022 snooker match schedule, scores and results

Qualifying

Sunday October 16

10:00 (UK time)

Joel Connolly (a) v Robbie McGuigan (a)

Round 1 (held over matches)

Sunday October 16

10:00 (UK time)

Kyren Wilson [9] v Ken Doherty [102]

Zhao Xintong [7] v Lyu Haotian [43]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Liang Wenbo [40]

13:00

Ricky Walden [16] v Xiao Guodong [36]

Judd Trump [3] v Rod Lawler [95]

Shaun Murphy [11] v Xu Si [74]

15:00

Neil Robertson [5] v Fraser Patrick [82]

Mark Selby [4] v Reanne Evans [109]

19:00

Mark J Williams [8] v Peter Lines [73]

Barry Hawkins [13] v Anthony Hamilton [46]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Lukas Kleckers [117]

20:00

Mark Allen [1] v Chang Bingyu [80]

Stuart Bingham [14] v Allan Taylor [111]

Luca Brecel [10] v Joe O'Connor [51]

Monday October 17

11:00 (UK time)

Jack Lisowski [12] v Li Hang [49]

Zhou Yuelong [22] v Connolly / McGuigan

John Higgins [6] v Fergal O'Brien [112]

Round 2

13:00

Andy Lee [115] v Dylan Emery [108]

15:00

Zak Surety [114] v Stephen Maguire [24]

19:00

Andy Hicks [68] v Jimmy Robertson [25]

20:00

Ben Woollaston [42] v John Astley [96]

TBC

M Allen / Chang Bingyu v Chen Zifan [93]

Walden / Xiao Guodong v Mink Nutcharut [119]

Hossein Vafaei [17] v Craig Steadman [81]

Alexander Ursenbacher [62] v M Williams / P Lines

N Robertson / Patrick v Fan Zhengyi [37]

Lisowski / Li Hang v Si Jiahui [99]

Jordan Brown [21] v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [53]

Sam Craigie [45] v Selby / R Evans

Tuesday October 18

10:00

Hammad Miah [71] v Lu Ning [29]

13:00

Tom Ford [30] v Scott Donaldson [50]

15:00

David Gilbert [19] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

19:00

Gerard Greene [78] v Robert Milkins [27]

20:00

Joe Perry [26] v Daniel Wells (a)

TBC

Sean O'Sullivan [103] v K Wilson / K Doherty

Michael White [90] v Ding Junhui [34]

Louis Heathcote [79] v Hawkins / Hamilton

Judd Trump / Lawler v Aaron Hill [92]

Bingham / A Taylor v David Lilley [97]

Jamie Clarke [47] v S Murphy / Xu Si

Jackson Page [66] v J Higgins / F O'Brien

Brecel / J O'Connor v Jimmy White [91]

Matthew Selt [23] v Pang Junxu [48]

Julien Leclercq [121] v Anthony McGill [18]

Wednesday October 19

10:00

Tian Pengfei [63] v Martin Gould [31]

TBC

Dominic Dale [60] v Zhou Yuelong / tbd

Zhao Xintong / Lyu Haotian v Mark King [52]

Elliot Slessor [58] v Yan Bingtao / Liang Wenbo

David Grace [55] v O'Sullivan / Kleckers

- - -

