Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed to Eurosport that his new dog has restored his faith in life.

O’Sullivan has spoken openly about his mental health, and how he looks to find a balance between his life on and off the table.

After winning the World Championship earlier in the year, O’Sullivan put his cue down and said after winning the Hong Kong Masters that he had played little snooker since the Crucible.

O’Sullivan said he arrived in Northern Ireland without picking up his cue, having spent time at home with his dogs - one of which was a new addition to the household.

“It did not come out of my case, the ski tube we travel with,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport of his preparation for the Northern Ireland Open. “I just left it in there and did not feel like playing.

“I’ve come home and had a nice week with the dogs, just chilling out.

“We had a dog, now we have got dogs. Just added it.

“They are the best thing. They have restored my faith in life. They give you so much love.

“I just like spending all day at home with him. I’d rather spend all day with him rather than any other person on the planet.

“He wags his tail, is happy to see you. He’s the best.”

O’Sullivan has said he would not hesitate to put his dog before his snooker career.

“If I had to pull out of any tournament to make sure he’s all right, I would,” O’Sullivan said. “It changed me a lot. He is just an amazing little thing.”

Reflecting on his 4-0 win over Kleckers that set up a clash with David Grace, O’Sullivan said it was a routine win as his opponent did not put him under any pressure.

“He was not at the races,” O’Sullivan said. “I just had to pot a few balls.

"I did not do anything special, just plodded away.”

