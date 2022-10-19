David Grace pulled off a huge 4-3 upset victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open.

O’Sullivan and Grace were facing off in the first round in Northern Ireland, and it was the world No. 1 who got off to the better start.

Ad

O’Sullivan hit a fluent 62 on the way to a 86-24 win in the first frame, before fighting to 66-24 in the second.

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan reacts as Grace gets lucky with wild fluke in huge moment 2 HOURS AGO

Grace halved the deficit with a decent half-century break in the third frame at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

After some wobbly early form Grace rallied and came close to a century with a break of 94, just frustrated by overcutting a tight final black.

A wild fluke in the fifth frame allowed Grace in to build another 50 , but he left O’Sullivan with enough on the table to pull off a comeback if he could take advantage. He allowed his opponent back to the table where a break of 22 sealed the frame and moved him three frames to two ahead.

Grace was 39-9 up in the sixth when O'Sullivan was able to get back in amongst the pack, but a red rattled the jaws of the bottom-right pocket to give Grace another good chance, only for him to be troubled himself by a tricky spread.

Grace went 51-0 clear before leaving O'Sullivan with a long pot, which he successfully landed, only to then sink the white as he glanced in a black, and Grace came back for perhaps the biggest win of his career.

The Yorkshireman will go on to face Chinese player Tian Pengfei in the third round in Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

Northern Ireland Open 'Oh, wow!' - Crazy fluke from Grace hurts O'Sullivan 3 HOURS AGO