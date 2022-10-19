Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is writing a new book and that snooker is “not the main priority” for him right now following his shock defeat to David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan was 2-0 up on Grace in their second-round match, but was beaten in a decider in Belfast after some erratic shots.

“I don’t really analyse my matches any more,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “I got beat so I can do a bit of punditry work now.

“I can concentrate on writing a few chapters in my book, I can try and get a bit of practice.

"I suppose the practice tables are a bit emptier now so I'll just enjoy the next few days of this tournament and have a bit of relaxation time.”

Asked if another autobiography was coming, O’Sullivan answered: “I can’t say what it is because they want to announce what it is. I’m just busy at the moment, so snooker isn’t the main priority.

“It’s just finding time to fit everything in so if one thing doesn’t go well you’ve got something else to fall back on.

“I just enjoy my life. In some ways a loss is good for me because it allows me to do my punditry. If I were to choose between punditry and playing at this stage in my career, it would be that [punditry].

“It allows me to do stuff I really like to do. I can do some stuff with my book tonight which is time consuming, it’s enjoyable. But it’s just different things at this stage in my life you just want a bit of variety in your life.

“Too much snooker makes you not too happy I suppose.”

Jimmy White is unaware of a new book from O’Sullivan and speculated it could be about his record-equalling seventh world title from earlier this year.

“I don’t know what book he’s doing but it’ll be exciting whatever it is,” said White in the Eurosport studio.

“I suppose it could obviously be to do with winning the seventh world title I imagine.”

O’Sullivan says his opponent, who will play Tian Pengfei in the third round, was a worthy winner.

“He deserved his win, [he] played fantastically well,” said O’Sullivan.

“The snooker gods made the right result today.”

