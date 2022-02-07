Robertson N 2-1 Wilson K (14-9)

Kyren misses a longish red to right corner, the kind that underpins his clever safety game, and Neil is back in. But have a look! He misses a dolly with the rest and Kyren has a chance he won't have expected. There are only two loose reds, so there's a lot of work to do, but if Kyren can scab his way to a 2-2 interval score, he'll be well pleased.

Mark J Williams 1-2 Gary Wilson

Robertson N 2-1 Wilson K

A run of 60 secures the frame, and really, Kyren's done well not to be 3-0 down.

Robertson N 1-1 Wilson K (34-4)

We're rolling into and out of the bunch - re-rack territory in other words - but with reds now up in baulk it's less likely. Then Kyren makes an error and offers an easy starter which Neil swiftly drains; he's shortly about the black spot, and this is a good chance.

Robertson N 1-1 Wilson K (14-4)

Kyren misses a red to right corner - by a distance - cannons the black - and leaves both for Neil. There are a few loose reds, so we should see him accumulate a decent advantage accumulated, except he tries to dig into the pack when too straight on the blue, misses it entirely then, when playing a harder pot to the green pocket, sends the white into the middle.

Mark J Williams 0-2 Gary Wilson

Robertson N 1-1 Wilson K

A run of 57 punishes Neil, who missed two straightforward pots when properly in. Kyren tries to finish things with a trick shot on the black, going around the angles to tap it home; he misses, but he'll take 1-1 having barely got going.

Robertson N 1-0 Wilson K (27-11)

Knuck! Neil lamps a red into left corner, then somehow misses a much easier run-through on a blue to right corner - I did not see that coming, at all, and Kyren must capitalise.

Robertson N 1-0 Wilson K (19-10)

Another safety exchange and it's Neil who makes the first error, leaving a red over left corner; Kyren sinks it and comes up for the blue, only to miss a red to right corner soon after, and if Neil can get through to a red above the pink - which is on the brown spot - he can - this is a fair opportunity for 2-0.

Robertson N 1-0 Wilson K (13-0)

Left a chance off the break, Neil clips in a fine starter to right corner, spanks home the blue, races in and out of baulk, and breaks the pack. It's a terrific effort and he's on a red, just about, which cuts to that same right corner. The brown then goes to the green pocket, and this is another very nice chance ... until Neil misses a pink to right centre, the easiest shot he's taken on so far in this break; he gets a bit of luck, though, leaving nothing.

Robertson N 1-0 Wilson K

Neil has to make do with a 103, but he's away and acclimatised.

Robertson N 0-0 Wilson K (83-0)

There's a potential 134 out there, not bad for someone who, not that long ago, was driving round and round the Wolverhampton ring-road

Robertson N 0-0 Wilson K (34-0)

Neil is right in the balls here, though pink and black are tied up, because there are so many reds loose in the middle of the table. But as I type that, he takes his first seven-pointer, and this is beginning to look a lot like 1-0.

Robertson N 0-0 Wilson K (5-0)

A bout of safety follows the break, then Kyren leaves the white in the middle of it and Neil gets away. The reds are nicely split, so this is a pretty good chance to rack up a lead.

The boys, they shall baize

And here we go!

Hello there!

It just does not stop. This is another belter of a tournament, effectively giving us the best players in the world right now. That means no place for Mark Selby - you what mate?! - but plenty of places for plenty of other plenty brilliant players. And we start tonight with a very serious match: Neil Robertson v Kyren Wilson - come on! - while, on the other table, it's Mark J Williams v Gary Wilson.

Welcome to Wolverhampton!

Snooker's big guns take centre stage in Wolverhampton as the Aldersley Leisure Village hosts the 2022 Players Championship.

The top-16 players in the world based on the one-year rankings are in action, throwing up some tantalising ties between now and the final on Sunday, February 13.

Zhao Xintong arrives as the No. 1 seed after an impressive breakout season which has seen him claim the UK Championship and the German Masters in recent months.

The field also features the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Williams who are both in action on day one against Kyren Wilson and Gary Wilson respectively.

