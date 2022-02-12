Neil Robertson is through the final of the Players Championship for the fourth time after a 6-1 win over namesake Jimmy Robertson.

The Thunder from Down Under was far from his fluent best, with just three half-century breaks and no tons, but it was more than enough against Jimmy Robertson, who didn’t look anything like the player who knocked out defending champion John Higgins in the previous round.

It started great for the Australian as he flew into an early lead with a fantastic break of 86 after Jimmy Robertson had missed an early chance on the table.

Neil Robertson then went out to a 3-0 lead but the breaks were in fits and starts with neither player able to show any kind of fluency.

Jimmy Robertson stole in to stop the rot but it was just a blip on Neil Robertson’s journey as the former world champion moved ahead and saw out the win.

After losing in the finals in 2012, 2013 and 2019 (to Stephen Lee, Ding Junhui and Ronnie O’Sullivan respectively) Robertson will be hoping he can get over the hump and lift the tournament for the first time.

This is the furthest that Hawkins has ever gotten and he beat Zhao Xington, Yan Bingtao and Ricky Walden on his way to the final.

