Neil Robertson wowed himself with an “unbelievable shot” that helped him clinch victory against Kyren Wilson at the Players Championship.

He sealed the win with an excellent clearance from 40-0 down that included developing the brown off the side cushion by doubling the white across the table.

That proved to the decisive shot and even Robertson couldn’t hide his delight.

“It was an unbelievable shot wasn’t it?” the world No 4 told ITV.

“I’ve probably never had to play that kind of shot before. I just tried to use the baulk line as a bit of a guide and played the shot beautifully.”

Wilson missed the chance to send the match to a deciding frame when he failed to pot a red on the stretch with a 40-0 lead.

“I knew worst-case scenario he would have to play a cannon on the two reds so I always felt kind of good,” said Robertson.

“He didn’t play the greatest positional shot to leave himself on the red. I played a decent cannon on the reds, then it was working out how to get the brown off the cushion, being left-handed and with the blue on the black spot there was no way to play in behind and screw all the way up.

“I had to develop it somehow and the plan was to get a good angle on the blue and then play the blue and cannon the brown off the cushion but I landed too straight on the blue and had to develop it a different way. I played the green so well, I’m really happy with that shot.”

Robertson’s preparations for the tournament have been hampered by testing positive for Covid-19.

The Australian, who won the Masters in January, only came out of isolation towards the end of last week and admits he was glad the match against Wilson didn’t go on much longer.

“I just came out of isolation three days ago so my preparation has been awful, but I thought just play tonight and give it a go. I’m still really tired. I’m fine but I am tired.

“I did well to try and maintain a good pace throughout the match and keep it aggressive and not get in the long frames and tactical battles because I think if there was a couple of those kind of frames I might have struggled to hold concentration towards the latter part of the match.

“I’m really proud how I dug in today because going out there I wasn’t feeling great, but I made 100 in the first frame. It was a bit of a struggle but I thought if I won today I have a few days off to recoup and get more practice time and hopefully feel closer to 100 per cent for the quarter-final.”

O’Sullivan and Trump meet in a blockbuster clash on Tuesday evening.

