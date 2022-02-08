Ronnie O'Sullivan has admitted to tweaking his cue action, and suggested the time has come to change his moniker.

Allan McManus spotted in commentary during his win over Judd Trump at the Players Championship that O’Sullivan was addressing the ball slightly differently.

It was not obvious to the untrained eye – as O’Sullivan quipped “Angles [McManus] does not miss a trick.”

But it was a minor tweak and something O’Sullivan admitted would likely be adapted again at some stage.

“I am always tinkering,” O’Sullivan told ITV Sport. “They should change my name from the Rocket to the Tinkerer.

“I can’t help it, I just have to.

“It’s not like I'm changing my cue action, I'm just fiddling about with it.”

O’Sullivan says he is motivated to change as he does not possess the natural technique of some of his peers.

“I am not blessed with a great technique, like Neil Robertson, John Higgins, Trump, Ding Junhui – all these great cueists,” O’Sullivan said. “I have to search for it a bit and do what you have to do.”

“There are still a few mistakes,” he said. “As you get older, you do have lapses in concentration. I try to make up for it in other areas, so hopefully I am strong in other areas which offsets the lapses in concentration which tend to happen.”

On his next outing at the Players Championship, O'Sullivan joked: "Nice easy match next, Neil Robertson, so can’t wait."

---

