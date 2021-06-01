Peter Lines has secured a glorious return to the World Snooker Tour at the age of 51 after completing a 4-2 win over fellow Englishman Ian Burns on Tuesday in event one of Q School at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Leeds professional Lines – the father of fellow professional Oliver Lines – had enjoyed a 4-1 win over Lee Shanker earlier in the day after Burns had won a 40-minute decider to defeat world seniors champion David Lilley 4-3.

19-year-old Welshman Jackson Page dismissed former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou 4-1 in only 73 minutes boosted by breaks of 89, 81 and 56 to secure his playing rights for the next couple of years.

China’s 21-year-old Yuan Sijun completed a 4-2 win over Mitchell Mann while Scotsman Fraser Patrick – who turned professional in 2007 – ran out a 4-1 victor against Bai Langning of China, concluding his business with a break of 95 in the fifth frame.

Yuan turned professional in 2017 and has enjoyed runs to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix and semi-finals of the Gibraltar Open in 2019, but a slump in form forced him to revisit qualifying school.

The quartet of qualifiers were relegated at the end of last season and secure a tour card for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons respectively.

Q School event two begins on Wednesday with four more players looking to secure tour cards over six rounds with the final four qualifying games contested on Sunday 7 June.

Former world number two Tony Knowles is back in action on Wednesday evening against Welsh amateur Kishan Hirani.

Two-times ranking event winner Michael White lost 4-0 to Lines in the fourth round of qualifying in event one, but returns to the table on Thursday as he bids to rejoin the sport's elite.

14 tour cards in total are up for grabs before Q School concludes on Sunday 13 June when event three is completed. The next two highest players on the Q School Order of Merit also earn a card.

