The fact that Rafa Nadal was crying his eyes out as Roger Federer said goodbye to competitive tennis last week spoke volumes for the transformative effect the Swiss legend has had on his sport. Rivalries were forgotten. This was all about respect and the acknowledgment of what the great man had contributed.

Federer went from being a rather unruly youngster to an elegant, eloquent artist on and off court, oozing class in matches and media appearances. He is the embodiment of an ambassador.

Sportspeople don’t choose to be role models but their public profile gives them a platform and therefore an opportunity to sell their chosen sport to the wider world. Federer was a sponsor and broadcaster’s dream and a gift to tennis.

Snooker, with its roots in working class culture, has had to fight hard for acceptance and credibility. To be taken seriously when it first appeared on TV screens, it was as much its personalities as the game itself which played a key role.

Snooker’s finest ever ambassador is surely Steve Davis, who in the 1980s was one of the most recognisable faces in Britain. Davis accepted at an early age that in the new era of professionalism driven by television interest, he had to be as dedicated off the table as on it.

At a time of bad boys and bust-ups, Davis was the acceptable face of snooker. Clean cut and presentable, he represented the sport faultlessly long after he ceased to be top dog.

That baton was passed to Stephen Hendry, who also understood the additional ambassadorial duties associated with being the game’s leading player. There’s a lot of flesh-pressing, chatting to dignitaries, talking to journalists and of course mingling with fans. It’s time consuming and often quite dull. Hendry, like Davis, just got on with it.

Ken Doherty also exemplifies how to be a professional in all aspects. A great player, he has always made time for everyone and has been conscious of promoting snooker in the wider culture and representing his country. In Ireland, he remains a huge name and, having built up so many friendships with the media over the years, is much in demand for punditry work, exhibitions and other personal engagements.

What is an ambassador? The simple answer is someone who actively goes out of their way to promote their sport and treat it with utmost respect.

But maybe the answer isn’t so simple. Was Alex Higgins an ambassador? He had a disciplinary charge sheet that could stretch from one end of a snooker table to the other but brought legions of people to the sport, especially in the early days of TV coverage, and made snooker front page news, keeping it in the national consciousness.

What about Jimmy White? His lifestyle as a young man cost him titles, but everyone loves Jimmy. Fans have an emotional connection with him. And you will never hear him talk snooker down. He loves it. He is still, at the age of 60, as enthusiastic as ever.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has a notorious love/hate relationship with snooker. Some feel he brings negativity to the sport, but they should check out the arenas when he’s playing. How many people has he turned on to snooker? Probably millions who may not otherwise watch. He’s an unconventional ambassador but has a talismanic presence in the sport which brings it priceless attention.

Some players go out of their way to take on the ambassadorial role, and should be applauded for that. Shaun Murphy, from a young age, decided to be a kind of head boy within the sport. Such enthusiasm doesn’t always land well with other members of the class. Murphy was labelled ‘the prime minister’ at one point for his well meant interjections.

Judd Trump has tried to use his profile to bring about the changes he feels snooker needs to make in order to modernise but has not found much in the way of agreement from the authorities.

Trump’s style of play has generated excitement, he has a large social media following and appeals to a younger demographic, so his ideas deserve consideration if we are looking to connect with new audiences.

Where is snooker’s Drive to Survive or All or Nothing style behind-the-scenes show? Imagine following a Trump, a Jack Lisowski or a Zhao Xintong – or maybe all three – for a season. Their lifestyles and personalities, as much as their snooker, fulfil an important ambassadorial role, one of creating aspiration. Snooker loves its nostalgia, but teenagers are less inspired by ‘iconic’ moments from long before they were born than by players they can relate to now.

In the same way, Reanne Evans has been an ambassador for women’s snooker for the last 15 years and her increased profile is crucial in increasing female participation.

Snooker players aren’t known for speaking out on particular causes, but Mark Selby, as well as being a great champion, has recently helped lift the stigma around mental health.

Some just play the game and in doing so provide inspiration from their persistence and the refusal to allow setbacks to stop them. Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, remains so enthusiastic about snooker that he recently took his cue with him on a family holiday to Cornwall so he could get some practise in.

Kyren Wilson is a devoted family man, whose career is driven by his responsibilities to them while Australia’s Neil Robertson has made clear sacrifices by moving to the other side of the world to pursue his dream.

Mark Williams may dislike interviews but his Twitter account has confirmed him as an authentic people’s champion, easily relatable and willing to interact with fans.

Ding Junhui inspired a generation of young Chinese players through his considerable success and has now set up an academy in Sheffield to help produce champions of the future.

True legends are rare beasts. Not everyone can be Roger Federer, but all sportspeople have a choice about how to represent themselves and their sport.

Some snooker players get this, some don’t. All contribute in their own way, but we should salute those who go the extra mile in service of their sport.

