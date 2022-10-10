Ken Doherty booked his place in the Scottish Open on Monday with a 4-2 victory over Dominic Dale during qualifying in Cannock.

The 1997 world champion rolled in breaks of 57, 88 and 66 after watching the Welshman surge 2-0 ahead with 111 of his own.

With a combined age of 103, the evergreen duo first met on the main professional circuit at the 1994 International Open but have lost none of their class or commitment to their craft.

Doherty was joined in the last 64 by two-time world finalist Ali Carter, who held off a spirited display from world No. 50 David Grace.

Carter compiled breaks of 103, 78 and 84 to lead 3-1 with his opponent unearthing 117 and 58 before the Essex man edged the sixth frame to advance.

The 2015 UK finalist Liang Wenbo won the final three frames against Oliver Lines to reach the last 64. Liang contributed 81, 119 and 89 in an impressive scoring outing.

The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches at Edinburgh's Meadowbank Sports Centre (November 28- December 4) live on Eurosport.

Scottish Open qualifiers

Ken Doherty 4-2 Dominic Dale

Ali Carter 4-2 David Grace

Allan Taylor 4-1 Jason Kendrick

Liang Wenbo 4-2 Oliver Lines

Jamie Clarke 4-3 Lu Ning

Pang Junxu 4-1 Julien Leclercq

Joe O'Connor 4-1 Zhang Jiankang

Sean O'Sullivan 4-3 Lukas Kleckers

