Thepchaiya Un-Nooh finished with a break of 84 to complete a 4-3 win over former Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown in Scottish Open qualifying on Wednesday.

The Thai player compiled a 104 break to level at 2-2 before Brown rolled in 64 to move 3-2 clear.

Brown had chances to seal victory in the sixth frame, but Un-Nooh clinched in on the final pink before dominating the seventh frame to secure his progress to the last 64 in Edinburgh next month.

Shoot Out winner Hossein Vafaei was also forced to scrap his way out of qualifying in Cannock courtesy of a 4-3 success against Ian Burns.

The world. No 18 made 74 in the third frame but was largely outscored by Burns, who contributed knocks of 79, 65 and 62. Vafaei won the deciding frame against the world No. 81 after tailing throughout the encounter.

Former German Masters champion Mark Gould claimed the final two frames to complete a 4-2 win over Adam Duffy.

The top 16 in the world and tournament wild cards will play their opening matches live on Eurosport (November 28-December 4) at Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Scottish Open qualifying results

Hossein Vafaei 4-3 Ian Burns

David Lilley 4-1 Craig Steadman

Martin Gould 4-2 Adam Duffy

Michael White 4-2 Andy Hicks

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-3 Jordan Brown

Noppon Saengkham 4-1 Mink Nutcharut

Chang Bingyu 4-1 Alexander Ursenbacher

Chen Zifan 4-0 Ryan Thomerson

