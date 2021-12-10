Judd Trump crashed out of the Scottish Open with a surprise defeat to David Gilbert in the last 16.
Gilbert surged into a 3-0 advantage in Llandudno before Trump produced a stirring comeback to level proceedings and take the match to a deciding frame.
Ad
However Gilbert held his nerve in the final frame to claim a 4-3 victory and reach the quarter-finals.
Scottish Open
Dominant Trump thrashes Lilley to reach last 16 without dropping a frame
The 40-year-old admitted afterwards that he thought he had "thrown the match away" after a dominant start.
- Ronnie O'Sullivan survives incident packed thriller against Jamie Jones
- Ronnie O'Sullivan explains punching the table during his win over Jamie Jones
- Mark Selby's Scottish Open reign ended by Anthony McGill after bizarre ending
"I'm a very lucky boy. I was three up and playing well but I thought I'd thrown the match away," Gilbert told Eurosport.
"How I've ended up winning that match is ridiculous.
"I'm over the moon but I deserved to lose."
Trump had appeared in irresistible form in North Wales, cruising into the Round of 16 without dropping a frame after a third consecutive 4-0 victory against David Lilley in the afternoon.
Yet the former world champion began in sloppy fashion against Gilbert, and swiftly fell behind.
Gilbert was on course for a 147 in the second frame, but missed the 13th black to end his chances of a third career maximum break, but he followed it up with a 1-6 to power into a 3-0 lead.
Trump was fortunate not to pay for a costly foul in frame four, and was able to re-gather himself, making a lovely 113.
He then survived a re-rack in frame six to force the decider, but victory was eventually secured by Gilbert, the winner of the British Open earlier this year, in a back-and-forth final frame.
The Englishman will face John Higgins in the quarter-finals.
The Scottish veteran beat Martin Gould 4-2, saving his best snooker for the final two frames of the match with back-to-back breaks in excess of 80 sealing the win after Gould had drawn level.
- - -
Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk
Scottish Open
Trump cruises past Milkins into second round
Champion of Champions
Selby wins thriller against Gilbert, will meet Bingtao in group final
Related Matches
David Gilbert
4
3
Judd Trump
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad