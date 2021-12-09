Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted he found Thursday night’s action at the Scottish Open “quite funny” after he and a couple of other players hit the tables in frustration.

The six-time world champion was taken the distance by Jamie Jones, but prevailed 4-3 in their first meeting to reach the quarter-finals.

It was an incident-packed encounter, particularly in the third frame where O’Sullivan punched the table moments before a wasp landed on the baize.

Speaking to Eurosport after the win, O’Sullivan said he was amused to witness Stephen Maguire also show his frustration in another match, while he was also distracted by Mark Selby’s attempted comeback against Anthony McGill.

O’Sullivan said: “I’ve whacked the table, then [Stephen] Maguire’s given the table a thud. I’m thinking ‘oooh’. It was quite funny.

“You’re just so frustrated. I’m then watching [Mark] Selby’s game thinking [Anthony] McGill is doing miracles and then Selby does two tons back to back. You’re watching such good snooker then trying to play your own game. It’s great out there.”

Selby eventually lost his decider 4-3 to McGill, while Maguire beat Ben Woollaston 4-1.

Meanwhile, O’Sullivan was full of praise for Jones, the Scottish Open semi-finalist last year.

O’Sullivan added: “He will win a ranking tournament, he hits the ball far too good. He was a brilliant junior, has come back onto the tour, and is a strong player. He played the better snooker tonight but maybe the experience won through.

“I felt like I made a few mistakes, but I’m trying. I got a flow now and again, but I was hanging on in there.”

After coming through two deciders in a row, O’Sullivan said: “I’m just patient, I’m applying myself now. If it don’t happen this week, or next week, it might at Sheffield. Who knows?”

“Maybe two months ago I would have just tried to clear up in that last frame and would have probably missed, but I was setting myself and focused on every shot. If I don’t pot, then fine, but if you’re going to win deciders in tournaments you have to get into that mindset and become a tough match player.

“I’ve been playing exhibition snooker for the last two, three, four years, I haven’t really applied myself properly to the professional tour, but I’ve had a good time. I wouldn’t change it, but obviously Covid happened, exhibitions stopped, and it allowed me to put a bit more time in.”

