Judd Trump showed signs of an ominous return to form as the Englishman cruised past Robert Milkins in the first round of the 2021 Scottish Open.

Having been surprisingly knocked out of the UK Championship in the last 32 by Matthew Selt, the 32-year-old was virtually faultless in dismissing Milkins 4-0 in an efficient, entertaining performance.

Ad

"It was quite a good game. I felt I just needed to play a little bit quicker than I have been," Trump revealed to Eurosport afterwards.

UK Championship Wilson holds nerve to beat O'Sullivan in dramatic decider 03/12/2021 AT 17:14

"I'm still not at my fluent best, but I made a conscious decision. I always practice when I lose. I just get back to work. I don't mind the wins, I don't mind the losses - I never get too high or too low."

Trump opened proceedings with a excellent break of precisely 100 to take a 1-0 lead.

While Milkins had chances in both frame two and frame three, errors allowed Trump to the table, and the former UK and World champion had little fuss in assembling two more fine frame-winning hands of 97 and 78.

A lovely long red appeared to set Milkins on his way to the fourth frame, but "The Milkman" ran out of position and could not manipulate a shot to keep his break alive, making his frustration clear by discarding his cue on to the Llandudno carpet.

Trump duly stepped up to the table, finishing with a flourish with an audacious pot of the last red along the cushion in a style-filled last visit to the table, sealing a victory without blemish.

Reflecting on his early exit in York last week, the 32-year-old explained afterwards that the free time afforded players by the UK Championship's schedule did not necessarily suit him.

"I don't enjoy all the time off at the UK Championship, even though I've won it - I just like to get on with the tournament and keep playing.

"You play a game, you get two days off, you play another game, you get two days off. It feels longer than the World Championship. It doesn't suit me. I don't know what it is, but I will go back next year and try something different."

Trump will play Craig Steadman in the next round.

Elsewhere in north Wales, Kyren Wilson completed his affairs similarly efficiently, making two delightful century breaks on his way to thrashing UK Championship quarter-finalist Andy Hicks 4-0.

There was, however, a surprise as Stuart Bingham fell 4-1 to Andrew Higginson, who set up a meeting with Selt.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship Wilson sets up O'Sullivan clash after beating stubborn Woollaston 01/12/2021 AT 23:10