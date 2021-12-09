Ronnie O’Sullivan banged the table in frustration during his Scottish Open last 16 match with Jamie Jones, moments before a wasp landed on the table in an incident-packed third frame.

Jones eventually took the frame to lead 2-1 in their best-of-seven encounter, doing so after O’Sullivan accidentally fluked a red into the middle pocket when chasing snookers.

Ad

Before that mistake, O’Sullivan was visibly annoyed when his attempts to screw back onto the black saw him clip the colour and impact his positioning.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan dazzles with quality red and pink combo against Jones AN HOUR AGO

A loud bang made O’Sullivan’s feelings clear having punched the table, and a bizarre minute of action then saw a wasp rest on the baize before referee Jan Verhaas dealt with that matter.

Jones had hit a 131 century in the previous frame, and with things not going O’Sullivan’s way the thump was an indication of how the match was panning out.

“He loses it a bit there,” Eurosport pundit Jimmy White said after the frame finished. “I’ve punched a few tables, they don’t need to punch you back. They hurt big time.

“He’s frustrated. That just shows me how much he wants to win.”

Alan McManus added: “As you should do [want to win]. The rest of the frame was brilliant. It was a shame Ronnie fluked the red, it was a bad shot on the black, but he’s still playing good stuff – and so is Jamie.”

Jones follows O’Sullivan’s lead in whacking table during Scottish Open encounter

The following frame, Jones then whacked the table in frustration too, as having potted a long red the white then went into the pocket and gifted O’Sullivan the chance to level the match at 2-2.

- - -

Stream the Scottish Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Scottish Open O’Sullivan wins decider to battle past Jones in incident-packed thriller AN HOUR AGO