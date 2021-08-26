Six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face two-times ranking event winner Dominic Dale in the first round of the Scottish Open in December with Judd Trump meeting Robert Milkins in his opening match LIVE on Eurosport.

Defending champion and world champion Mark Selby meets Sean Maddocks in his tournament opener.

Selby has won the event over the past two years with a 9-6 win over Jack Lisowski in 2019 and a 9-3 triumph against O'Sullivan last year in Milton Keynes.

The event will be staged in Wales this year by Venue Cymru in Llandudno between 6-12 December after a contractual issue saw the tournament organisers forced to abandon plans to return to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, host venue between 2016 and 2019.

World finalist Shaun Murphy faces three-times women’s world champion Ng On Yee with Players champion John Higgins opening against Alfie Burden.

The qualifying round for the event runs between 24-29 September at Barnsley's Metrodome with matches involving the game's top 16 players held over until the venue.

The Scottish Open is the third leg of the Home Nations Series broadcast LIVE on Eurosport and Quest with the Northern Ireland Open in (9-17) October, the English Open in (1-7) November and the Welsh Open concluding the series in (28-6) February and March.

