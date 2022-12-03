Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson have seen most things in snooker, but they were left stunned by a wild moment during Joe O’Connor’s win over Ricky Walden in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open.

Picture a golfer hitting a putt and it hangs over the hole, before dropping in a few seconds later.

Ad

Times the golf moment in your mind by roughly 44 seconds, as the red sat over the yellow pocket before falling in - two shots later in the frame.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan urges 'big-time player' Wilson to play with freedom and abandon 2 HOURS AGO

O’Connot went for a cut back into the yellow pocket and was shocked to see it fail to drop.

It looked like gravity would win the battle. It did, but not until Walden had played two more shots.

“It does not happen very often that, the red gave in to gravity in the end,” was the call from the commentary box.

After a bit of time the red was replaced by referee Małgorzata Kanieska, and Walden went on to knock it in.

O’Connor had the last laugh as he went on to claim the frame and later the match, but it was a talking point for O’Sullivan and Robertson.

“Wow,” said O’Sullivan in the Eurosport studio. “Amazing. That is brilliant.

"There is a ghost out there.”

Asked if he had ever seen it before, Robertson said: “I remember playing Tony Drago in practice and sometimes he’d roll a ball towards the hole and give the table an almighty nudge to make it drop in.

“I have heard of it happening, but never seen that. Amazing.”

O’Connor’s win over Walden set him up for a semi-final clash with Robertson at the Meadowbank Sports Centre at the Scottish Open.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Scottish Open and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan: 'Probably the best I have ever seen' Robertson play in Selby win A DAY AGO