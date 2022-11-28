John Higgins has revealed he’s taken half an inch off his cue, which has been a factor for his disappointing campaign so far.

Higgins is through to the last 64 of the Scottish Open after beating Anthony Hamilton 4-2 , but has not gone beyond the second round of a ranking tournament this season.

Having lost in the first round of the British Open and UK Championship, plus the second round of the Northern Ireland Open, Higgins is down in 92nd on the one-year ranking list.

“I’ve lost about half an inch off my cue since the start of the season and it’s finding me out,” four-time world champion Higgins said in the Eurosport studio.

“I want to become a little more compact. It ends up meaning I’m playing longer shots off the side rail.

“I got a new cue at the start of the season that was half an inch bigger. I was thinking I don’t want to mess with it but deep down I knew it was making a massive difference.

“So I feel better. I’ve lost a few matches but who cares? I’ve had a great life playing this game.”

The Scottish Open is back in Scotland after the 2020 event was held in Milton Keynes due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 tournament was in Wales.

It’s the first time Edinburgh is the hosting a snooker tournament since 2003 and Higgins says he doesn’t feel any pressure about playing on home turf.

“I’m just delighted it’s back here,” said the Scot. “Your family can come and your mum so it’s good they can come.

“It’s a great venue. The facilities behind the scenes are great. The crowd were great and I’m sure it will be the start of a great week.”

Higgins faces Cao Yupeng in the next round on Wednesday.

