Snooker switches gears on Thursday, with the high-octane nature of the Shoot-Out following on from Neil Robertson’s Triple Crown win in the Masters.

The 12th edition of the Shoot-Out takes place at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, with the event live on Eurosport, and with it now being a ranking event it takes on added significance.

Ad

Snooker purists are not big fans of the one-frame, 10-minute format - but the crowd lap it up and those who take part thoroughly enjoy the experience.

Scottish Open O'Sullivan survives sloppy start to beat Dale and progress to second round 06/12/2021 AT 16:43

Dominic Dale is now well known for his work in the Eurosport commentary box, but he will dust off his cue this week - for an event he won in 2014.

Dale has admitted his recollection is a bit of a blur on account of a late-night celebration, but is looking forward to the cut-and-thrust of battle.

When asked about his memories of his victory on Eurosport, Dale said: “A rather late night afterwards.

“It is a great, fun event and suits my slightly extrovert personality. It’s a tournament made for me really.

“It is a tournament where you are out of your comfort zone.

"There is a terrific amount of pressure and just half a mistake, or something happens that does not work out, you can not play another shot, a fluke from your opponent. All these things build to create a great deal of pressure.

“It is great and horrible at the same time. It is a test, but I am looking forward to it.”

- - -

Stream the Shoot-Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Gibraltar Open Bingham cruises into second round at Gibraltar Open 03/03/2021 AT 12:10