Always a highlight of the snooker season, this will be the 12th edition of the Shoot Out since it was re-established in 2011, and the fifth since it got ranking status. The event will take place from 20 to 23 January 2022 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England. The defending champion is Ryan Day after he beat Mark Selby 1–0 (67–24) in the final . It was his third career ranking title after successes at the Riga Masters and the Gibraltar Open.

What are the rules for the Shoot Out?

Each of the one-frame matches will last 10 minutes and the shot clock will limit players to 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes of each frame, and 10 seconds for the last five minutes. Fouls result in a ball in hand. If the Shot Clock beats you, there's a five-point penalty, or the value of the ball the player was on, if higher. In the unlikely event of a tie, a blue ball shoot-out will determine the winner.

Who won the Shoot Out 2021?

Ryan Day won the 2021 Shoot-Out

What channel is the Shoot Out on?

The Shoot Out can be watched on Eurosport. Stream the Shoot Out and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Is there a time limit to play a shot in the Shoot Out?

Yes, as above: the shot clock will limit players to 15 seconds per shot for the first five minutes of each frame, and 10 seconds for the last five minutes

Schedule - Shoot Out (20-23 Jan 2022)

Round one : January 20-21

: January 20-21 Round two : January 22

: January 22 Round 3, Round 4, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, Final: January 2.

Thu 20 Jan

2pm: Ryan Day v Jak Jones

Est. 2:15pm: Allan Taylor v Liam James Davies (a)

Est. 2:30pm: Jimmy Robertson v Simon Blackwell (a)

Est. 2:45pm: Dylan Emery (a) v Simon Lichtenberg

Est. 3pm: Lu Ning v Stan Moody (a)

Est. 3:15pm: Allister Carter v Matthew Stevens

Est. 3:30pm: Craig Steadman v Gerard Greene

Est. 3:45pm: Pang Junxu v Cao Yupeng

Est. 4pm: James Cahill (a) v Jackson Page

Est. 4:15pm: Martin Gould v Nigel Bond

Est. 4:30pm: Dominic Dale v Oliver Lines

Est. 4:45pm: Jamie O'Neill v Liang Wenbo

Est. 5pm: Gao Yang v Jamie Wilson

Est. 5:15pm: John Astley (a) v Ian Burns

Est. 5:30pm: Haydon Pinhey (a) v Farakh Ajaib

Est. 5:45pm: Chang Bingyu v Shaun Murphy

8pm: Mark Selby v Li Hang

Est. 8:15pm: Paul Deaville (a) v Chen Zifan

Est. 8:30pm: Michael Judge v Mark Lloyd (a)

Est. 8:45pm: Fraser Patrick v Andrew Higginson

Est. 9pm: Akani Songsermsawad v David B Gilbert

Est. 9:15pm: Ross Bulman (a) v Martin O'Donnell

Est. 9:30pm: Aaron Hill v Lee Walker

Est. 9:45pm: Stuart Carrington v Mark J Williams

Est. 10pm: Lyu Haotian v Dean Young

Est. 10:15pm: Ricky Walden v Zak Surety

Est. 10:30pm: Zhao Jianbo v Fergal O'Brien

Est. 10:45pm: Ben Woollaston v Jack Lisowski

Est. 11pm: Peter Lines v Joe O'Connor

Est. 11:15pm: Lei Peifan v Alfie Burden

Est. 11:30pm: Reanne Evans (f) v Fan Zhengyi

Est. 11:45pm: Kyren Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Fri 21 Jan

2pm: Ashley Carty v Mark Allen

Est. 2:15pm: Barry Pinches v Ross Muir (a)

Est. 2:30pm: Iulian Boiko v Robbie Williams

Est. 2:45pm: Tian Pengfei v Rebecca Kenna (af)

Est. 3pm: Stuart Bingham v Mark Davis

Est. 3:15pm: Noppon Saengkham v David Grace

Est. 3:30pm: Mitchell Mann v Xiao Guodong

Est. 3:45pm: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Soheil Vahedi (a)

Est. 4pm: Ding Junhui v Barry Hawkins

Est. 4:15pm: Michael Georgiou (a) v Si Jiahui (a)

Est. 4:30pm: Duane Jones v Xu Si

Est. 4:45pm: Mark Joyce v Yan Bingtao

Est. 5pm: Zhang Jiankang v Zhang Anda

Est. 5:15pm: Jamie Clarke v Ben Hancorn

Est. 5:30pm: Andrew Pagett v Liam Graham (a)

Est. 5:45pm: Jimmy White v Sanderson Lam (a)

8pm: Luca Brecel v Joe Perry

Est. 8:15pm: Chris Wakelin v Michael White (a)

Est. 8:30pm: Scott Donaldson v David Lilley (a)

Est. 8:45pm: Hossein Vafaei v Peter Devlin

Est. 9pm: Yuan Sijun v Tom Ford

Est. 9:15pm: Billy Joe Castle (a) v Sean Maddocks

Est. 9:30pm: Anthony Hamilton v Robert Milkins

Est. 9:45pm: Jordan Brown v Jamie Jones

Est. 10pm: Mark King v Graeme Dott

Est. 10:15pm: Lukas Kleckers v Louis Heathcote

Est. 10:30pm: Robbie McGuigan (a) v Liam Highfield

Est. 10:45pm: Zhou Yuelong v Steven Hallworth

Est. 11pm: Bai Langning (a) v Ken Doherty

Est. 11:15pm: Andy Hicks v Gary Wilson

Est. 11:30pm: Matthew Selt v Ashley Hugill

Est. 11:45pm: Michael Holt v Zhao Xintong

