Robbie Williams took the scalp of Jack Lisowski to set up a clash with Mark Selby in the third round of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Williams was serenaded by songs from his namesake, which he reportedly does not like, but it did not put him off his stride as he knocked in a brilliant opening red.

Lisowski had chances, but he made the cardinal sin in Shoot Out snooker of going in-off - which gave Williams ball in hand.

Williams opened up a big lead, only to go in-off himself to hand Lisowski an outside chance at a fightback. He opened up two difficult reds, but left himself hampered and a miscue when attempting to pot the black put paid to his chances.

“As soon as I got to the start the Robbie Williams songs came out and I thought ‘here we go,’” Williams said. “I just had to block it out.

“You have to get them onside and embrace and get on with it.”

World No. 1 and last year’s beaten finalist, Selby is around for finals day after claiming a 77-26 win over Elliot Slessor.

Selby looked in trouble when going in-off early in the match, but Slessor repaid the favour and the home favourite in Leicester proved much too strong.

Third round draw

Lukas Kleckers v Billy Joe Castle

Robbie Williams v Mark Selby

Allan Taylor v Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones v Mark Allen

Michael Georgiou v Kuldesh Johal

Aaron Hill v Mark Williams

Ken Doherty v Chris Wakelin

Dean Young v Michael Holt

Liam Highfield v Daniel Womersley

Duane Jones v Steven Hallworth

Liang Wenbo v Sanderson Lam

Matthew Selt v Ali Carter

Nigel Bond v Jamie Clarke

Ian Burns v Mitchell Mann

Simon Blackwell v Andrew Higginson

Oliver Lines v Stuart Bingham

Mitchell Mann may have a second career as a Master of Ceremonies if his snooker career does not work out. For the second round in a row, he worked the Morningside Arena crowd like a seasoned professional

His snooker was pretty good too, as he knocked in a break of 14 with under a minute on the clock to claim a 38-33 win over Jordan Brown and set up a clash with Ian Burns.

Nigel Bond is the oldest player remaining in the tournament and he too will be in action on Sunday against Jamie Clarke after beating Peter Lines.

Bond’s namesake James has extricated himself from tight spots in the past, and he’d have been proud of how 00-147 came from behind with two minutes remaining to win 29-18.

Ken Doherty joined his fellow veteran Bond in the third round with an impressive win over David Gilbert and he will face Chris Wakelin on Sunday.

Stuart Bingham had the crowd hanging off his every pot, with the former world champion serenaded with “Stuart Bingham, he pots when he wants”. It inspired Bingham and left Lei Peifan seeing stars, with Ball Run winning 42-9.

Michael Holt is the winning-most and most successful player in Shoot Out history. He advanced to the third round, but was pushed to the limit by Simon Lichtenberg who missed a black in the dying seconds to force a blue ball shoot out.

Saturday evening results

Elliot Slessor 26-77 Mark Selby

Nigel Bond 29-18 Peter Lines

29-18 Peter Lines Lukas Kleckers 17-12 Tian Pengfei

17-12 Tian Pengfei Dean Young 76-5 Yuan SiJun

76-5 Yuan SiJun Stuart Bingham 42-9 Lei Peifan

42-9 Lei Peifan Mitchell Mann 38-33 Jordan Brown

38-33 Jordan Brown Cao Yupeng 26-57 Allan Taylor

Gao Yang 1-53 Steven Hallworth

Ken Doherty 27-9 David Gilbert

27-9 David Gilbert Billy Joe Castle 70-8 Andrew Pagett

70-8 Andrew Pagett Anthony Hamilton 23-43 Chris Wakelin

Leo Fernandez 16-57 Daniel Womersley

Michael Holt 37-30 Simon Lichtenberg

37-30 Simon Lichtenberg Sanderson Lam 30-5 Ross Bulma

30-5 Ross Bulma David Lilley 0-32 Andrew Higginson

Jack Lisowski 18-68 Robbie Williams

- - -

