The planned 2021 Turkish Masters has been pushed back to 2022 as a result of wildfires in the country, as well as coronavirus restrictions.

The UK government has Turkey on the red list for coronavirus, meaning that anybody returning from the country must pay to be isolated for two weeks upon their return to Britain.

World Snooker Tour had planned for the event to run from 27 September to 3 October in Antalya, but any event will now not take place until some time in 2022.

WST chairman Steve Dawson described the decision as a "huge disappointment" and said "we fully intend to be in Antalya in March".

As a result of the postponement, the qualifying rounds of the English Open and the Scottish Open will take place in September.

