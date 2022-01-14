Ronnie O’Sullivan has likened the reception given to John Higgins and Mark Williams to how Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are feted at Augusta.

The pair delivered brilliant snooker, and further approval was given by the crowd as they shook hands at 5-5 before the deciding frame of their quarter-final.

O’Sullivan, who was beaten by Neil Robertson earlier on Thursday, watched the match and was in awe.

“It is hard sitting here tonight, as it is such an unbelievable atmosphere and unbelievable crowd,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio. “To see what they gave John and Mark, I was thinking that’s just special. It’s a special crowd to do that.

“It is the outstanding point in the tournament.”

Nicklaus and Player are two of golf’s greats, and they are afforded legendary status, particularly at Augusta as they have six and three Masters titles respectively.

“It was a little bit like watching Augusta and Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player coming up the 18th,” O’Sullivan said. “It is two legends of the game and that is the crowd appreciating that they (Higgins and Williams) brought their good games.

“The crowd were like ‘you are both winners’ and we want to celebrate the fantastic snooker you’ve given over the years.

“A very knowledgeable crowd and a great moment for the tournament.”

