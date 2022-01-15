An emotional Neil Robertson has urged people to never give up, following his dramatic victory over Mark Williams in the semi-finals of the Masters.

Robertson trailed 4-1 and 5-3, and needed two snookers in the decider at 5-5. An epic safety battle ensued, with black over the pocket and a red next to it, with the Australian getting the first and later in the frame nicking a second after Williams fouled a green.

Ad

The Masters Robertson beats Williams in drama-filled, epic final frame to book place in final 2 HOURS AGO

“Never give up, never ever give up,” the former world champion said on Eurosport. “Any kids watching, does not matter how it looks, just don’t give up.”

Elite sport is set up for dramatic finishes, but Robertson feels snooker may never see such an ending again.

“To have a match that finishes like that, you will probably never see that ever again," the Australian said. "It was incredible and will take some hours to sink in.

“I don’t think you will ever see an end to a match like that. I have never seen it before, it is unbelievable.

I needed two snookers at 5-5. Mark has played an amazing shot to clip the red away. He had a couple of goes at it and it shows the tension.

Commenting on his clearance, Robertson said: “The green was one of the most pressure balls I have ever knocked in in my career.

“Maybe sometimes I’d have thought about playing safe, but when you need two snookers and you have the chance to win, you have to go for it.”

Robertson will return for the final at Alexandra Palace on Sunday, and may have a free roll of the dice as he added: “I was out of the tournament, so it might make me a dangerous man tomorrow.”

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters 'Like playing Federer at Wimbledon' - Robertson on facing O'Sullivan at the Masters 13/01/2022 AT 17:35