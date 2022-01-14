Jimmy White believes Ronnie O’Sullivan will be ‘gutted’ to have lost to Neil Robertson, after putting in “a lot of work” on his Masters preparation.

After winning the World Grand Prix in December to snap a 16-month run without a trophy, O’Sullivan arrived at the Alexandra Palace in upbeat mood.

Ad

After spending the best part of two years downplaying his desire to win, he spoke positively about making a push for the title.

The Masters 'He was definitely put off' - was this the moment O'Sullivan's match with Robertson turned? 19 HOURS AGO

He made an impressive start in beating Jack Lisowski 6-1, but could not find the same form as Robertson ran out a 6-4 winner

“The way he played in parts of that match against Jack Lisowski, it looked like he could win that tournament quite easily,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “He did not start off well.

“Neil Robertson lost position a few times, but potted some great balls and was determined to keep his breaks going.

“Sometimes you are sitting in your seat thinking you might have a chance, but the balls Neil Robertson potted got him over the line.

O’Sullivan will be gutted, make no mistake about that. He has put a lot of work in for this tournament and it did not work for him.

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters 'I am not someone who likes to blow smoke out of my whatever it is' - O'Sullivan 21 HOURS AGO