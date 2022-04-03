Higgins wins thrilling semi-final against Brecel

John Higgins won a thrilling Tour Championship semi-final 10-7 against Luca Brecel as two players struggling for consistency produced a rollercoaster match.

Both Higgins and Brecel fought back from three frames down but it was the Scot who eventually came out on top in the end, earning the right to play Neil Robertson in the final.

Having won five frames on the bounce in the afternoon session to lead 5-3, Higgins kept up his momentum in the evening session and made it 6-3 in no time as Brecel went in-off after a break of 23, leaving the table wide open for Higgins to land a run of 20, followed by a snooker that saw the Belgian concede the frame.

