Masters champion Robertson, who has been in fine form this season, looked to have come unstuck as Higgins roared into a commanding lead.

But Robertson dug in and went for his shots, with his boldness rewarded as he closed the gap on his opponent, eventually sealing a remarkable win.

“It was just a freak match and result. John was completely outplaying me today, and I had no answers.” Robertson, who will now go to the World Championship as the favourite, said after the match. “I was really shocked when he came over and shook hands, I couldn't believe I had won.

“At 9-4 down I just thought if you’re going to go out, do it going for a long pot. I dug very deep and still believed, and things started to go my way.

“Ronnie threw everything at me in the semi-final as well – the kitchen sink, the car and the house. But I have been playing well enough to withstand this sort of thing.

That has to be best comeback of my career, considering the opposition and the situation.

"I won the Scottish Open once from 8-4 down to win 9-8 against Cao Yupeng.

“But this, I felt like I had to win it rather than think John might lose it. He missed a couple of balls in the evening session he would normally get, but the pressure was immense at that time because I never gave up.

“Earlier he was just shutting me down and playing unbelievably well, and he only started missing balls in the last couple of frames.

“Even the red he said was unforgivable in the decider, it’s not a nice shot when you have been sitting down a lot. When I was getting my chances at the end, there was something easier to go at.”

For Higgins it continues a rotten run of form in finals. The Scot has now reached six finals this season but he has lost five of them, only winning the Championship League.

“Neil came back and put me under unbelievable pressure and I just never stood up to it. What can you say, but it was unforgivable the red I missed in the decider,” Higgins said afterwards.

“That’s a shot that can ruin or end your career. I enjoyed the match, but the way it ended will leave some real mental scars.

“I am feeling numb just now, that’s the way it goes. There was a moment I thought I had the match won, and I played really well in the game. But look, there are worse things that can happen in life.”

