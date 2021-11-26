Judd Trump produced one of the most creative finishes to a snooker match in recent memory as he raced into the second round at the UK Championship.

The 2019 world champion and undisputed world No. 1 was putting the final touches on his 6-1 win over David Lilley when he decided to entertain the crowd huddled into the York Barbican.

Ad

After fizzing home the final red and completing his 819th career century, Trump started to knock in the colours with ease. So much ease, in fact, that he elected to spice things up by smashing the cue ball into the remaining colours after potting the brown.

UK Championship Allen admits he may not have played in York after 'one of the toughest years of my life' AN HOUR AGO

He was left in a seemingly impossible position:

“Watch out in the front row,” mused David Hendon on Eurosport commentary as Trump lined up the blue.

The 32-year-old was unfazed, firing the blue off the right cushion and into the adjacent pocket – somehow also finding the required touch to guide the cue ball within a few inches of the pink at the other end of the table.

If it was anyone else we would have been screaming “fluke” at the screen but it was quite clear he meant it, even if he had to cajole a reaction from a few non-believers in the audience by waving his arms.

“Brilliant!” cried 1986 world champion Joe Johnson. “And look at the position, look at the position!”

After rolling in the pink, he slammed home another double on the black to complete a 132 total clearance and continue his quest to make snooker look like pool.

“That was just ridiculous, audacious and, bottom line, absolutely brilliant from first shot to last. Look at the crowd, they absolutely loved that,” signed off Hendon.

Trump will face Chris Wakelin in the second round. Good luck, Chris…

- - -

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

UK Championship ‘There has to be the FA Cup story’ - Trump backs amateur involvement 5 HOURS AGO