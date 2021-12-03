Ronnie O’Sullivan had an altercation with a photographer during his quarter-final clash with Kyren Wilson at the UK Championship.

O’Sullivan had just drawn level in the match at 3-3, when he took issue with the workings of a snapper at the Barbican in York.

The seven-time winner of the event called over referee Jan Verhaas, urging him to remove the person on account of the camera not having a tripod.

O’Sullivan’s issue was that with the camera in hand, it had the chance to reflect light on its lens.

He has said in the past that he would not hesitate to have camera operators ejected from the arena if they were a distraction - as was the case at the Barbican on Friday.

“What he’s saying is the photographer does not have a tripod, which means in theory he could be holding the camera in his hand and moving, and Ronnie is going to have him chucked out if that’s the case,” Dave Hendon said on Eurosport commentary.

Neal Foulds added: “Ronnie is a stickler for the rules and regulations.”

Hendon continued: “What it shows is Ronnie is bang up for this. He is noticing things, but is keenly noticing what is happening in the match.”

