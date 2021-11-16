The snooker season steps up a gear with the UK Championship from the Barbican in York. The event is one of snooker’s big-three tournaments, alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
Neil Robertson, fresh from his win in the English Open, will head to York as the defending champion - having beaten Judd Trump in dramatic fashion 12 months ago. It was pure late-night sporting drama as both players discovered any ball can be missed under severe pressure.
Ad
Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider against Trump to win a third UK Championship title after an error-strewn final that finished at 00:54am local time.
Champion of Champions
'Maybe I’m lacking belief' - O'Sullivan responds to stinging Trump criticism
Robertson looked set to finish runner-up in the Triple Crown event as Trump rolled in the colours in the final frame, but the world number one botched the last pink to hand Robertson the latest of the reprieves. He made no mistake.
It was a thrilling conclusion to a match that had occasionally bordered on hopeless, with both players wilting under the Marshall Arena lights in Milton Keynes, which played host to the tournament instead of York due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'He's missed it!' - Watch the stunning conclusion to epic final
When is it?
The 2021 UK Championship runs from November 23 to December 5.
How to Watch
All the action from the Barbican is live on Eurosport and discovery+, while it can also be screened on Eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.
UK Championship Format
- November 23-25 - Round 1 (Best of 11 frames)
- November 27-28 - Round 2 (Best of 11 frames)
- November 29-30 - Round 3 (Best of 11 frames)
- December 1-2 - Last 16 (Best of 11 frames)
- December 3 - Quarter-finals (Best of 11 frames)
- December 4 - Semi-finals (Best of 11 frames)
- December 5 - Final (Best of 19 frames)
Prize Money
Whoever follows Robertson in lifting the trophy will pick up £200,000 from a total prize fund of £1,009,000.
- Winner: £200,000
- Runner-up: £80,000
- Semi-final: £40,000
- Quarter-final: £24,500
- Last 16: £17,000
- Last 32: £12,000
- Last 64: £6,500
- Highest break: £15,000
First Round Draw
- Neil Robertson v John Astley
- Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce
- Scott Donaldson v Farakh Ajaib
- Jordan Brown v Duane Jones
- Anthony McGill v Iulian Boiko
- David Grace v Peter Devlin
- Zhou Yuelong v Chen Zifan
- Mark Davis v Ashley Hugill
- Li Hang v Mitchell Mann
- Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman
- Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor
- Mark Williams v Lei Peifan
- Luca Brecel v Xu Si
- Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett
- Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg
- Stephen Maguire v Sanderson Lam
- Kyren Wilson v Soheil Vahedi
- Jak Jones v Oliver Lines
- Lu Ning v Wu Yize
- Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah
- Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee
- Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod
- Gary Wilson v Ian Burns
- Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson
- Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill
- Ali Carter v Jimmy White
- Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo
- Stuart Bingham v Dean Young
- Mark King v Jackson Page
- Kurt Maflin v Gerard Green
- Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White
- Judd Trump v David Lilley
- Chris Wakelin v Jamie Clarke
- Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick
- Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu
- Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans
- Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang
- Martin Gould v Barry Pinches
- Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn
- David Gilbert v Alfie Burden
- Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien
- Mark Allen v Michael Judge
- Michael Holt v Zak Surety
- Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks
- Dominic Dale v Ashley Carty
- Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahu
- John Higgins v Michael Georgiou
- Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth
- Zhao Xintong v Yuan Sijun
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry
- Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
- Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- Ryan Day v Peter Lines
- Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengy
- Jimmy Robertson v Lee Walker
- Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill
- Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers
- Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks
- Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote
- Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang
- Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu
- Mark Selby v Ross Muir
Tournament History
The UK Championship is one of the biggest events on the calendar and dates back to 1977, when Patsy Fagan beat Doug Mountjoy at the Tower Circus in Blackpool. The Guild Hall in Preston has played host to the event, as have Telford and Bournemouth. It has been held in York since 2010 - aside from 12 months ago when it was played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. Ronnie O’Sullivan is the winning-most player - having scooped the prize on seven occasions.
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Score
|Host City
|1977
|Patsy Fagan
|Doug Mountjoy
|12-9
|Blackpool
|1978
|Doug Mountjoy
|David Taylor
|15-9
|Preston
|1979
|John Virgo
|Terry Griffiths
|14-3
|Preston
|1980
|Steve Davis
|Alex Higgins
|16-6
|Preston
|1981
|Steve Davis
|Terry Griffiths
|16-3
|Preston
|1982
|Terry Griffiths
|Alex Higgins
|16-15
|Preston
|1983
|Alex Higgins
|Steve Davis
|16-15
|Preston
|1984
|Steve Davis
|Alex Higgins
|16-8
|Preston
|1985
|Steve Davis
|Willie Thorne
|16-14
|Preston
|1986
|Steve Davis
|Neal Foulds
|16-7
|Preston
|1987
|Steve Davis
|Jimmy White
|16-14
|Preston
|1988
|Doug Mountjoy
|Stephen Hendry
|16-12
|Preston
|1989
|Stephen Hendry
|Steve Davis
|16-12
|Preston
|1990
|Stephen Hendry
|Steve Davis
|16-15
|Preston
|1991
|John Parrott
|Jimmy White
|16-13
|Preston
|1992
|Jimmy White
|John Parrott
|16-9
|Preston
|1993
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Stephen Hendry
|10-6
|Preston
|1994
|Stephen Hendry
|Ken Doherty
|10-5
|Preston
|1995
|Stephen Hendry
|Peter Ebdon
|10-3
|Preston
|1996
|Stephen Hendry
|John Higgins
|10-9
|Preston
|1997
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Stephen Hendry
|10-6
|Preston
|1998
|John Higgins
|Matthew Stevens
|10-6
|Bournemouth
|1999
|Mark Williams
|Matthew Stevens
|10-8
|Bournemouth
|2000
|John Higgins
|Mark Williams
|10-4
|Bournemouth
|2001
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Ken Doherty
|10-1
|York
|2002
|Mark Williams
|Ken Doherty
|10-9
|York
|2003
|Matthew Stevens
|Stephen Hendry
|10-8
|York
|2004
|Stephen Maguire
|David Gray
|10-1
|York
|2005
|Ding Junhui
|Steve Davis
|10-6
|York
|2006
|Peter Ebdon
|Stephen Hendry
|10-6
|York
|2007
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Stephen Maguire
|10-2
|Telford
|2008
|Shaun Murphy
|Marco Fu
|10-9
|Telford
|2009
|Ding Junhui
|John Higgins
|10-8
|Telford
|2010
|John Higgins
|Mark Williams
|10-9
|York
|2011
|Judd Trump
|Mark Allen
|10-8
|York
|2012
|Mark Selby
|Shaun Murphy
|10-6
|York
|2013
|Neil Robertson
|Mark Selby
|10-7
|York
|2014
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Judd Trump
|10-9
|York
|2015
|Neil Robertson
|Liang Wenbo
|10-5
|York
|2016
|Mark Selby
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|10-7
|York
|2017
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Shaun Murphy
|10-5
|York
|2018
|Ronnie O'Sullivan
|Mark Allen
|10-6
|York
|2019
|Ding Junhui
|Stephen Maguire
|10-6
|York
|2020
|Neil Robertson
|Judd Trump
|10-9
|York
Champion of Champions
'He can’t win an event to save his life' - Trump claims O'Sullivan has lost fear factor
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Draw, schedule, results with O'Sullivan and Trump in action
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad