Good morning and welcome to our live coverage from the Barbican in York where it's the final day of the 2021 UK Championship with Luca Brecel facing Zhao Xintong.
Getting underway at 13:00 UK time, it is a surprise final between two players few would have seen making the Sunday showpiece.
Big names such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins fell during the course of the fortnight, and there are two rising stars on show.
Brecel booked his place in the final with a 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson, and wrapped up the victory with a clearance described as ‘filthy'.
His opponent will be Zhao, who crushed Barry Hawkins 6-1 in the semi-finals on Saturday evening.
Match details
- Venue: Barbican Centre, York
- Start time: 13:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT
- Frames: Best of 19
- Odds: Brecel 10/11; Zhao 10/11
- Prize money: Winner - £200,000
How can I watch the UK Championship final?
Stream the UK Championship final and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
Brecel route to the final
- Round 1: 6-2, vs Xu Si
- Round 2: 6-5, vs Tom Ford
- Round 3: 6-0, vs Stephen Maguire
- Round 4: 6-1, vs Anthony Hamilton
- Quarter-finals: 6-2, vs Anthony McGill
- Semi-finals: 6-4, vs Kyren Wilson
Zhao route to final
- Round 1: 6-4, vs Yuan Sijun
- Round 2: 6-5, vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Round 3: 6-5, vs John Higgins
- Round 4: 6-4, vs Peter Lines
- Quarter-finals: 6-2, vs Jack Lisowski
- Semi-finals: 6-1, vs Barry Hawkins
Brecel career highlights
- 2015 Welsh Open - semi-finals
- 2016 German Masters - final
- 2017 China Championship - winner
- 2017 Champion of Champions - semi-finals
- 2017 World Open - semi-finals
- 2019 China Open - semi-finals
- 2020 Championship League - winner
Zhao career highlights
- 2018 China Championship - semi-finals
- 2019 Welsh Open - quarter finals
- 2020 World Grand Prix - quarter finals
- 2020 German Masters - quarter finals
What has been said...
Luca Brecel: “I was crying a little bit at the end when I potted frame ball. I am confident, I have won a lot of games this season, I am relaxed and I have a different mindset.
“It is amazing and now it would be fantastic if I can win it."
Zhao Xintong: "I am just happy, very happy. It is my first time in a final. It is an important match for me. It is very close to being champion and I hope to get it.
"Luca is a great player, he played perfect and I hope we can play a beautiful game."
