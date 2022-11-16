It is fair to say that David Gilbert was less than impressed by Shaun Murphy's reaction after a crucial black during their match at the UK Championship.

The drama was intense as Gilbert took on a very courageous attempt at a double on the deciding black with the scores locked at 67-67 in the sixth frame

Gilbert, who held a 3-2 lead in the match coming into the frame, came agonisingly close, only to see the ball bounce around the pocket and remain on the table.

It meant that former world champion Murphy was presented with a long but very available pot to win the frame. The stakes were high and the 40-year-old certainly knew it.

He pulled off a stunning pot in emphatic fashion, as he had done with numerous tough shots throughout the match, and proceeded to let rip with his celebration.

Murphy twice fist-pumped in delight as the crowd applauded the shot, once in the general direction of Gilbert, whether intentional or not, and once turning away from him.

The Eurosport cameras showed Gilbert's response as he sat with his glass of water in his hand in his chair while Murphy walked off to the restroom. To say he did not look impressed would be an understatement.

Gilbert grimaced and then raised his eyebrows, seemingly not quite knowing whether to laugh or make a comment.

Eurosport expert Neal Foulds gave his assessment: "In the 2021 World Championship he played so well and he was pumping his fists.

"I think Kyren Wilson said it was very theatrical, but it was being played in a theatre, you know! We have to accept that these guys are going to celebrate the good things that happen.

"We can't stop people being happy about doing well. Are we going to stop the footballers celebrating goals next? If you don't like it, unlucky.

"I have seen the divide crossed before when people go too crazy when they win matches, but it is good to see him playing well again because he is a terrific player."

