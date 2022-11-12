Ronnie O’Sullivan says he “doesn’t find 147s difficult” which was one reason as to why he didn’t shake Judd Trump’s hand when the 2019 world champion made a maximum.

A handshake is normal in snooker after a player makes a maximum, but O’Sullivan remained in his chair whilst Trump was given a standing ovation by the crowd.

“It was a strange one because for me, I get why people think it is an amazing thing to do, but for me I don’t find it a difficult thing to do so when I see somebody else do [it], I find it quite normal,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio at the UK Championship, which is live on Eurosport and discovery+.

“The most important thing was, I still had one more frame to play. It was 6-2 and I was thinking ‘I need to win this last frame’. I was probably in too much of a zone.

“I was so focused on trying to be present that I was just in my bubble."

Mark Williams defended The Rocket, and O’Sullivan revealed he wasn’t aware of the backlash he received from the snub.

“I was surprised Judd actually went for the 147 because there was no prize for it,” O'Sullivan added. “I’m all about risk and reward and there were a few risky shots he had to take on.

“I was shocked he went for it because you can miss by trying to get onto the black. So it wasn’t intentional or psychological games.

“I just pot the balls, play good snooker and that’s the way it’s done.

“Plus, I’m not on social media so I didn’t get to hear much about it either. Criticism doesn’t do anything to me anymore.”

